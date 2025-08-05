“They’ve also had a role to play” - Former India captain’s huge statement on Gautam Gambhir after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised the support staff and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their roles in helping the side draw the 2025 Test series in England. Against all odds, the visitors, under new captain Shubman Gill, overcame a 1-2 deficit after three Tests to finish on a 2-2 scoreline after five Tests.Gambhir was under immense pressure entering the England series after India lost by 0-3 and 1-3 margins against New Zealand and Australia in their previous two Test series. However, the young Indian team, post the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, impressed throughout the five-Test series in England.Talking about Gambhir and his coaching staff, Gavaskar told India Today (12:09):&quot;They've also had a role to play. You cannot take that away. The coaching staff has had a big role to play because they've been the ones that have kept the morale of the team up throughout the series despite the fact that things have not gone well occasionally.&quot;He continued:&quot;You could argue that if this match was lost, there could have been changes. But just like we give players enough chances before deciding that the player is not good enough for Test cricket or international cricket, similarly, we need to give time to the coaching staff as well.&quot;Gambhir has been impressive as India's coach in the white-ball formats, with the side dominating in T20Is and ODIs. However, there were discussions around the possibility of split-coaching, should India have lost the Test series in England.&quot;Overseas series where the balance of the team can get affected&quot; - Sunil Gavaskar on Jasprit BumrahSunil Gavaskar believes ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's injury and workload concerns could affect India's balance in overseas series in the future. The 31-year-old played in only three out of the five Tests in the England series as part of his workload management and knee injury.&quot;For the home series, there should not be a problem. It's for the overseas series where the balance of the team can get affected. At home you've ample time to call out reserves. Workload is one thing but an injury is another,&quot; said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;In his case, we are not talking about the workload. This was not that because he has had a serious injury. When he played the Test matches, he took fifers. India might not have won but you mustn't forget what a wonderful bowler he is.&quot;Bumrah finished with 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls, despite playing only three Tests in the England series. Yet, India ironically won the two Tests he missed at Edgbaston and the Oval.