"They’ve got a clear idea of how to make this brand successful" - Pretoria Capitals' Theunis de Bruyn on IPL team owners investing in SA20

Pretoria Capitals' batter Theunis de Bruyn is positive that South African cricket has finally fulfilled its desire for a marquee T20 league with the dawn of SA20.

The right-handed batter, who recently played the Boxing Day Test in Australia, reckons that the involvement of team owners from the IPL is huge since they're aware of how to make the brand successful.

Speaking at a media interaction, De Bruyn cited the strong turnouts at the stadiums in the ongoing season of SA20. With sellout crowds even on weekdays, he opined that the South African public value a certain standard and quality, which will matter in making the tournament sustainable in the long run.

Answering a Sportskeeda query on whether SA20 is finally South Africa's moment in the sun, he said:

"Yes for sure. The question is going to be is it sustainable. So obviously the partners that are involved, the six owners being IPL teams, obviously they’ve got a clear idea of how to make this brand successful and they are massively invested in this league and I’m sure that they want to make this thing succeed. We know that the South African public is a sport-loving nation but in saying that, they also can get frustrated quickly and stop supporting (laughs). So the brand is going to have to stay strong and the quality of cricket, that’s the most important thing…"

He continued:

"If you're in Cape Town and you’ve got an office job, you walk 5 o'clock to the Newlands Cricket Ground and you see world-class players playing against each other, and then some of the local guys matching it which is great. It’s something that the South African people cherish - a certain standard, not just on sports fields."

De Bruyn then concluded by expressing his wish for the league to continue for years to come, saying:

"I hope that this thing is a massive success and I’m sure, like I said, the people involved have got so much wisdom surrounding these leagues. Hopefully this thing continues for many years to come."

Theunis de Bruyn has been in good form in the SA20 for Pretoria Capitals

After the first leg of SA20, the Pretoria Capitals finished on top of the points table with 23 points from seven games. The Wayne Parnell-led side effectively have one foot into the semi-finals, with three games still to go in the league phase.

Theunis de Bruyn has been a pivotal contributor to that end, having tallied 189 runs thus far at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 127.70. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the league for the Capitals after Will Jacks and seventh overall.

The Capitals will resume their campaign in the second leg with a home fixture against MI Cape Town at Supersport Park in Centurion on Saturday, February 4.

