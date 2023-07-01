"They will keep the cracks not just for the rest of the series, but the rest of their careers" - Ricky Ponting on England's short-ball weakness

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting feels the Aussies have exposed some England batters' weakness against short-pitched bowling in the second Ashes 2023 Test. Ponting feels those batters could be tested by the short ball throughout their career.

The hosts were 188/1 at Lord's on Day 3 when Australia began a short-ball barrage, and the batters fell right into their trap. They tried to take on the short-pitched bowling but could only find the fielders and ended up handing Australia a massive 91-run lead.

On the show "The Ashes Podcast" on Sky Sports Cricket, here's what Ricky Ponting had to say about England's approach:

"The way England have tried to combat it (short-ball ploy) and be ultra-aggressive hasn't worked. And it has not just given Australia a sniff in this game. They have shown some cracks in some of the batters that they will keep not just for the rest of the series but the rest of their careers."

Ponting also feels that England are going to get more of the same barrage in the second innings as well. He added:

"The longer this game goes and whatever target the Aussies set for England, I am interested to see how they go about the chase. Because they're going to get it again (short-ball ploy). Five-six overs in, if the ball doesn't swing or if the conditions aren't ideal for bowling, then they will get it all over again."

Ricky Ponting on Australia's approach on Day 4

During the same conversation, Ricky Ponting opined that Australia should continue to bat for as long as possible on Day 4 and mount a daunting target for England. He feels that since the hosts have decided to play ultra-attacking brand of cricket and go for the chase, Australia need to ensure their total is out of England's reach.

On this, Ricky Ponting stated:

"If all we keep hearing from England is that they won't be happy with a draw and that they will do whatever they can to win, if I am Australia, I am batting all day, setting the most ridiculous total. Make it as unachievable for them as possible."

Ponting also shed light on how England have spoken about going harder at Australia after the loss at Edgbaston. He felt that they are just putting pressure on themselves with such statements.

"The more they keep talking, the more they're going to have to back it up," Ricky Ponting said.

"Even coming into this Test, the talk was about, 'We are going to go even harder, we need to double down on the first Test.' Well, you don't because if you feel you played well, then you need to play the same way as that pushed Australia all the way to the limit at Edgbaston. This is Ashes cricket. You can't be giving things away easily."

England will have to bowl out Australia as soon as possible on Day 4 or they might have to chase a massive score to avoid going 0-2 down in the Ashes. The Aussies currently hold a 221-run lead with Usman Khawaja (58 batting) and Steve Smith (6 batting) at the crease and eight wickets in hand.

