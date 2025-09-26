"Thik hai bhai, Ab mai chalta hoon" - Top 10 funny memes as Team India score 202/5 in Asia Cup 2025 match vs Sri Lanka

By Balakrishna
Modified Sep 26, 2025 23:12 IST
Fans react after first innings IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match. (Images: X - @BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, @GaurangBhardwa1)
Fans react after first innings IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match. (Images: X - @BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, @GaurangBhardwa1)

Team India scored 202 for five in the first innings of the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It is a dead rubber as Sri Lanka has already been eliminated from the tournament, while India has advanced to the finals.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma (61) continued his prolific form and helped his side reach a decent first innings total. He is currently the leading scorer in the tournament with 309 runs at an average of 51.50 in six games.

The first innings of tonight's Asia Cup 2025 match provided entertainment for the fans, who shared hilarious memes to express their views on the action.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Thik hai bhai, Ab mai chalta hoon (Okay brother, I'm leaving now)," a fan wrote on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson power India to a daunting first innings total in Asia Cup 2025 clash vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana provided an early breakthrough for the Lankan team by dismissing Shubman Gill (4) in the second over. Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational form, setting a great platform for India by smashing his third consecutive half-century in the tournament.

Ad

The Southpaw put on a 59-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket before the Indian captain's departure in the seventh over. En route to 61 (31), Sharma struck eight fours and two sixes before perishing in the ninth over with 92 runs on the scoreboard.

Tilak Varma (49) then held the innings together for India by building vital partnerships with Sanju Samson (39) and Axar Patel (21) in the second half of the innings to take Men in Blue to 202 for five in 20 overs. Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmatha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, and Maheesh Theekshana picked up one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka in the bowling department.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Balakrishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications