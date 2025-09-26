"Thik hai bhai, Ab mai chalta hoon" - Top 10 funny memes as Team India score 202/5 in Asia Cup 2025 match vs Sri Lanka

Team India scored 202 for five in the first innings of the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It is a dead rubber as Sri Lanka has already been eliminated from the tournament, while India has advanced to the finals.Abhishek Sharma (61) continued his prolific form and helped his side reach a decent first innings total. He is currently the leading scorer in the tournament with 309 runs at an average of 51.50 in six games.The first innings of tonight's Asia Cup 2025 match provided entertainment for the fans, who shared hilarious memes to express their views on the action.Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Thik hai bhai, Ab mai chalta hoon (Okay brother, I'm leaving now),&quot; a fan wrote on X.Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson power India to a daunting first innings total in Asia Cup 2025 clash vs Sri LankaSri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana provided an early breakthrough for the Lankan team by dismissing Shubman Gill (4) in the second over. Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational form, setting a great platform for India by smashing his third consecutive half-century in the tournament.The Southpaw put on a 59-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket before the Indian captain's departure in the seventh over. En route to 61 (31), Sharma struck eight fours and two sixes before perishing in the ninth over with 92 runs on the scoreboard.Tilak Varma (49) then held the innings together for India by building vital partnerships with Sanju Samson (39) and Axar Patel (21) in the second half of the innings to take Men in Blue to 202 for five in 20 overs. Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmatha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, and Maheesh Theekshana picked up one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka in the bowling department.