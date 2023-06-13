Thiruvananthapuram to host 2-3 World Cup 2023 matches: Reports

The Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala might get the nod for hosting two or three games of the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India in October-November.

According to reports from Times of India, the Greenfield Stadium is being considered to host a few games of the showpiece event. While it may just not get any match that India play, hosting other games from the tournament would still be a massive achievement for a stadium that has hosted five international games so far.

Here's what a source closer to the developments told TOI:

"When the ICC officially announces the ODI World Cup schedule, Thiruvananthapuram's name should figure in it. However, it (Thiruvananthapuram) is unlikely to get any matches involving India. Sri Lanka may play there and there could be a couple of other matches as well."

KCA President awaiting official confirmation about World Cup games from BCCI

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) President and the former joint secretary of BCCI, Jayesh George told TOI that while they have requested the BCCI to consider the Greenfield Stadium for hosting some games, they will still wait for the official confirmation as the schedule hasn't been announced yet.

"It is true that we have requested the BCCI to consider Thiruvananthapuram as a World Cup venue. We are hopeful of getting some games too. However, we are still awaiting an official confirmation from the BCCI and ICC."

One may think that given that George was the former joint secretary of BCCI, the board will probably trust the KCA to be a world class venue for the showpiece event later this year.

According to reports, the Greenfield Stadium's facilities have been praised my many former and current players as well as commentators and that would definitely ahve helped them in gaining recognition. The official schedule should probably be announced soon.

