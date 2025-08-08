"This is actually what my wife loves" - Jasprit Bumrah reveals Sanjana Ganesan's favorite savory snack after ENG vs IND 2025 series

  • home icon
By Aditya Suketu Desai
Published Aug 08, 2025 18:56 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Sanjana Ganesan (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right) got married in 2021. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah recently featured on the YouTube channel SPORTbible's show, 'Snack War'. During the episode, he spoke about his wife Sanjana Ganesan's love for 'Chakali', a spiral-shaped savory Indian snack.

Bumrah was asked to rate the United Kingdom's wheat-based snack, Twiglets, and Chakali. The star fast bowler revealed that his wife is very fond of Chakali. The 31-year-old remarked (at 5:11):

"This is what actually my wife loves because this is something that comes from her home side as well."

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Bumrah was also served pickled walnuts during the segment. After the host warned him about the food item, the seamer jokingly inquired if he was asked to eat it because he had picked up a lot of wickets against England.

"Is it because I've taken a few wickets of England," Bumrah joked (at 1:53).

He also cheekily asked the host if he was being made a 'guinea pig' for weird food items. However, Bumrah ultimately ended up choosing the pickled walnuts over pakoras (fritters).

Bumrah reacted after tasting the pickled walnuts (at 3:34):

"Basically, you made me the guinea pig, and this is an experiment."

On the cricketing front, Jasprit Bumrah was part of India's recently concluded five-match away Test series against England. He was rested for the second and fifth Tests as part of his workload management.

The Indian pace spearhead was India's second-highest wicket-taker of the series, with 14 wickets across five innings. The gruelling series ended in a stalemate, with the scoreline reading 2-2 after India's thrilling six-run victory in the final fixture.

"My mother used to give this as a treat to us" - Jasprit Bumrah gets nostalgic after being served samosas

Jasprit Bumrah shared his childhood story after being served samosas, a triangular savory pastry, during the show. He mentioned that his mother used to treat him with samosas when he was young.

Speaking about how he would go to buy the popular Indian snack on a bicycle, Bumrah said:

"My mother used to give this as a treat to us. There was a shop that was nearby where I, as a youngster, would go on my bike and get it for our family. So, this has got a lot of memories to it, that I've been eating it since I was a child."

Bumrah is expected to lead India's bowling attack in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The T20 tournament is scheduled to kick off on September 9.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

