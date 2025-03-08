"This is the best Indian batting lineup I have been part of" - Shubman Gill hails batting unit ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy Final 

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill termed the current batting unit as the best that he has been part of in his career so far. The batting department, covering all bases, have played a huge part in the team's recent white-ball success, including the unbeaten run to the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Four Indian batters, in the form of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, are all ranked inside the top 10 ICC ODI batters, Gill had clinched the top spot ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy after a clinical home series against India.

Apart from the aforementioned players, India also have a stacked middle order. KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel are among the runs of late, allowing India to defend and chase totals with equal proficiency, irrespective of the conditions.

"This is the best Indian batting lineup I have been part of. All-time greats Virat bhai and Rohit bhai. Rohit bhai is one of the best openers, So much depth in our batting. Everyone, KL, Hardik, Shreyas," Gill said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the final (via Rev Sportz).

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are also among the top run-scorers in the tournament so far. The former has scored 217 runs at an average of 72.33, while the latter's run-tally reads 197 runs at an average of 48.75.

Gill also spoke about his role as the vice-captain of the team. He has been considered part of the leadership group since the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The ace batter led India to a T20I series win in Zimbabwe, but is yet to captain in an ODI contest.

"I have learnt a lot. There is an added responsibility. There are a lot of young players. My role is to talk to young bowlers under pressure, understand whether they are following the plans. We are motivating each other, trying to push each other. If there is pressure on someone, we see how we can help him. This is as important as taking a five-for or scoring a hundred," Gill said.

Apart from international cricket, Gill also leads the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We talk about it, but in a light way" - Shubman Gill on Team India's dismal coin toss run

Team India are yet to win the toss in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and unfortunately, the poor run of luck dates back over a year. Captain Rohit Sharma last won the toss in an ODI during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Gill emphasized that the team is not brooding over their run with the coin, and any talk of it in the dressing room is in a unserious manner.

"As a batsman you're always prepared to bat first. We talk about it (losing toss) but in a light way," Gill remarked.

The toss has not been an overwhelming factor in the matches played in Dubai, with the pitches largely staying true throughout the match, coupled with the absence of dew.

"Winning the title in 2024 doesn't mean we are less hungry but it gives some momentum. Whatever matches you play, you look to do well. Obviously, you can't score a hundred every time. But in a big match, you try to see out a few deliveries (to get your eye in)," Gill concluded.

Gill was among the traveling reserves in Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup title triumph, along with Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Rinku Singh,

