"This is called digging your own grave" - Aakash Chopra on the pitch prepared by West Indies for the 1st Test vs India

Aakash Chopra believes the West Indies shot themselves in the foot by preparing a turning track for the first Test against India.

Rohit Sharma and Co. completed an innings and 141-run annihilation of the Windies on Day 3 in Roseau on Friday, July 14. Kraigg Brathwaite and Co. were bowled out for 150 and 130 in their two innings with the visitors declaring their only innings at 421/5.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned the West Indies for their choice of surface, saying:

"West Indies might try to prepare a different pitch at Port of Spain (for the second Test) because if you play on such a pitch, this is called digging your own grave. You had no chance of beating India on this pitch. It was a spinning surface."

The former Indian opener also highlighted that the massive gulf between the two sides. He pointed out that while the World Test Championship might have added context to the game, the contest was missing.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a different beast altogether" - Aakash Chopra lauds off-spinner's spell

Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the West Indies batting lineup in both innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for spinning his web of magic around the West Indies batters, explaining:

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a different beast altogether. If you see his class, if the ball goes away with the arm, he gets the outside edge, and then he bowls the ball slower, and it turns after pitching, hits the pads or goes through the gap between bat and pad, or hits the bat and pad and goes to short leg."

The reputed commentator highlighted that the wily off-spinner was equally effective against both right-handers and left-handers, elaborating:

"There he got two or three extremely beautiful dismissals like that. Then when the left-hander Alick Athanaze was batting well, he got him caught at short leg off bat and pad. Whether it is a left-hander or a right-hander, he is very effective, very impressive."

Chopra pointed out that Ashwin added to his already excellent record against the Windies. He said:

"Seven wickets for Ravichandran Ashwin, and 12 wickets in this match for Ravichandran Ashwin. He likes West Indies a lot and he proved that thing right once again."

Chopra also praised Ravindra Jadeja for scalping two wickets in the West Indies' second innings. He added that it was a near-perfect game for the visitors and that they showed their dominance in Dominica.

