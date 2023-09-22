"This dosti culture needs to stop" - Fans furious as Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup squad

Pacer Hasan Ali has been included in Pakistan's squad for the World Cup 2023 in India as Naseem Shah's replacement and the decision has raised quite a few eyebrows. Naseem walked off the field against India during their Asia Cup Super Fours encounter due to an injury in his right shoulder and has unfortunately been ruled out of the World Cup.

Pakistan seem to have relied on experience as Hasan was a part of their squads in multiple ICC events in the past. However, he last played an ODI for the Men in Green in June 2022 and naturally, fans are a bit worried about whether he will be able to fill the big shoes of Naseem.

Fans on X slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for including Hasan Ali in place of Naseem Shah. Some also trolled the replacement, given how expensive he was when he played against India in the 2019 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq banking on Hasan Ali's experience

Chairman of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq explained on Friday why Hasan was named as a replacement ahead of some of the other options Pakistan had. He shed light on the pecking order among pacers and spoke about what Hasan brought to the team.

Here's what Inzamam told reporters:

"Hasan Ali has done well in the Lanka Premier League and has been impressive elsewhere too. He is an experienced player and while he hasn't been playing international cricket for a while, he has given performances in big events for Pakistan.

"Once Naseem was ruled out, we wanted someone who would bowl with the new as well as the old ball and that's why we went for Hasan. He brings energy into the squad by his presence and is a team man."

Only time will tell whether Hasan will be able to produce his peak form and ensure Pakistan don't feel the pinch of Naseem's absence.

Pakistan's squad for 2023 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Travelling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.