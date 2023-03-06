"This is what we expect from Shafali Verma for India going forward" - Punam Raut lauds Delhi Capitals opener's knock in WPL 2023 win against RCB

Punam Raut wants Shafali Verma to bat with the same responsibility for India going forward as she did for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Shafali smashed a 45-ball 84 as DC set a mammoth 224-run target for RCB at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5. The Delhi Capitals then restricted Smriti Mandhana and Co. to 163/8 to register a comprehensive 60-run win in their tournament opener.

During a discussion on Sports18, Punam Raut was asked about her thoughts on Shafali's knock, to which she replied:

"There has been a huge change in Shafali Verma's batting. She has played the last few World Cups, her batting used to be a little flashy there, she used to play more in the air but today she played quite a few shots along the ground. This is what we expect from Shafali Verma for India going forward."

The diminutive top-order batter was particularly appreciative of the Delhi Capitals opener for playing with the full face of the bat, explaining:

"In fact, she played a lot in the 'V' (straight down the ground). You get to play with the full face of the bat when you play in the 'V'. She played with responsibility while taking calculative risks."

Shafali struck 10 fours and four sixes during her innings. She fell 16 short of becoming the first player to score a WPL century when she was brilliantly caught by Richa Ghosh behind the wickets off Heather Knight's bowling.

"Shafali Verma's shot selection was commendable" - Punam Raut

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning laid the foundation for Delhi Capitals' massive total. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Raut praised Shafali and Meg Lanning (72 off 43) for stringing together a crucial partnership, elaborating:

"The way Shafali and Meg Lanning used the powerplay and then built the innings after six overs, that was a good show overall. Shafali Verma's shot selection was commendable."

Raut added that Shafali's knock will act as a benchmark for the youngsters, stating:

"At this age, if you show such good timing and reading of the game, there cannot be anything bigger than that. Shafali's innings will be an inspiration to the youngsters. It was enjoyable to watch."

Shafali and Lanning strung together a 162-run opening-wicket partnership in 14.3 overs. Although both Delhi Capitals openers were dismissed in quick succession, Marizanne Kapp (39* off 17) and Jemimah Rodrigues (22* off 15) added 60 runs in a little over five overs for the third wicket to take the team to a monumental score.

