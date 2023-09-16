"This knock was better than his double hundred" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's century in India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill's century in India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh was better than his double hundred against New Zealand earlier this year.

The Bangla Tigers set the Men in Blue a 266-run target in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Gill then scored 121 runs off 133 deliveries but couldn't take his side over the line as Rohit Sharma and Co. were bowled out for 259 to lose the game by six runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Gill for playing an extremely mature knock. He elaborated:

"Shubman Gill - a very, very, very mature knock. This player has also hit a double century in ODI cricket, you would remember that, but this knock was better than his double hundred."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the youngster had to overcome difficult conditions in Friday's game. He explained:

"You can check the conditions, the way the ball was turning slightly and getting stuck on the pitch. It was also moving left and right with the new ball. It was not easy to bat under lights against the new ball and then the spinners kept everyone in check."

Gill held one end up while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He was eventually caught at long-off off Mahedi Hasan's bowling while trying to hit a maximum.

"That's the kind of improvement you want to see against left-arm spin" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's approach against the Bangladesh spinners

Shubman Gill hit eight fours and five sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was particularly appreciative of Shubman Gill's handling of Bangladesh's spinners. He elaborated:

"The way he got out to Dunith Wellalage (in the last match), it was there in his mind. He was taking a big stride, playing extremely close to the body, that's the kind of improvement you want to see against left-arm spin. He was dancing down the wicket and hitting sixes against the off-spinners. So he was absolutely stellar."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised KL Rahul's game against the spinners during his short stay at the wicket. He said:

"KL Rahul was actually batting well. Played a good cut shot to get a four and was playing good sweeps as well. Then he jumped down the pitch, reached too close to the ball, and hit it straight into midwicket's hands off an off-spinner's delivery."

Rahul scored 19 runs off 39 deliveries with the help of two fours. He added 57 runs for the third wicket with Gill after India lost Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma's wickets in the first three overs.

Poll : Was Shubman Gill's century against Bangladesh better than his double hundred? Yes No 0 votes