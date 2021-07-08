"This could be my last game"- When Sourav Ganguly shocked Deep Dasgupta in 2002

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly inspired a number of Indian cricketers during his playing days and former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta was one of them. On the occasion of Ganguly's birthday, Dasgupta revealed a story that proved how mentally strong the former was.

In 2002, on the eve of a Test match against Zimbabwe, the then Indian captain told Dasgupta that it could be his last game if he failed to score runs. Dasgupta couldn't believe it as Ganguly was the captain of the side and it was highly unlikely that he would get dropped.

But the next day, Ganguly went out and scored a scintillating hundred which proved how he thrived under pressure. Dasgupta couldn't help but be in awe of his captain for the way he handled the pressure and the tremendous mental strength that he showed.

"I haven't seen anyone as mentally strong as Dada (Sourav Ganguly). On the eve of a Test match against Zimbabwe, he told me 'This could be my last game'. I couldn't believe what he was saying. But he goes out the next day and gets a hundred. That just shows how mentally strong he was," Deep Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

Sourav Ganguly laid the foundation of a strong Indian team

Sourav Ganguly was made captain of the Indian team in 2000 with Indian cricket in disarray after a number of players were suspended for match-fixing. In difficult circumstances, Ganguly managed to build a new Indian team that inspired future generations to take up the game professionally.

Players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan became superstars under Ganguly's captaincy. Deep Dasgupta also made his debut under him.

"Wherever the Indian team is today, to a great extent it is because of him, Sourav Ganguly. He has been an inspiration for millions, personally too since the first time I met him till date," Dasgupta stated.

