“This could be his last ICC trophy” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on veteran Indian batter ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Suresh Raina has predicted India captain Rohit Sharma might play his last ICC event at the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. With the next ICC events scheduled to be played in 2027 (barring the T20 World Cup), Raina believes that the 37-year-old is unlikely to continue as a skipper.

The 38-year-old pointed out that Rohit has a golden chance to win four ICC trophies if he guides the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy title. He led Team India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title last year.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rohit's performance with the bat will be significant for India at the ICC event. The remarks came amid Rohit’s poor form with the bat in his last three Test series during the red-ball season.

Trending

Suresh Raina said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’ (via Mid-Day):

"This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies. He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement. He will be motivated to make it happen, but scoring runs will be crucial for him."

The 2011 India's ODI World Cup champion also credited Rohit for leading from the front in white-ball cricket while lauding his leadership skills.

“Rohit Sharma is an attacking captain. The way he utilizes his bowlers is commendable—bringing in Mohammad Shami at crucial moments and relying on spinners strategically. When Rohit scores runs, it also reflects in his captaincy.”

Notably, Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-getter after Virat Kohli at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Expand Tweet

“His approach will remain the same” – Suresh Raina on India captain's selfless approach in white-ball cricket

Suresh Raina further weighed on Rohit Sharma’s impact with the bat, advising him to continue his aggressive style of play. He said in the same interaction:

“I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup—he was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open alongside him—will it be Shubman? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent.”

“Rohit Sharma's strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup in 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 119-120, making him one of India's best ODI batsmen,” he added.

Rohit Sharma amassed 597 runs in 11 matches, including a century and three fifties, at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against England, which begins in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news