"This level of hitting is insane" - Twitterati heaps praise on Asif Ali as he wins Pakistan yet another game with a rampaging knock

Pakistan's middle-order batsman Asif Ali (25 in seven balls) produced yet another masterclass innings against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. He finished the game successfully for his side with a flurry of sixes.
In the last two overs, Pakistan needed 24 runs with five wickets in hand. Asif hit four sixes in the next six balls and sealed the game for his side in dominating fashion.
Earlier, Afghanistan posted a respectable score of 147/6 in the first innings after electing to bat first. In the chase, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (51 in 47 balls) anchored the innings for his team with an industrious half-century. Then Asif took over in the end and provided the finishing touches with his sublime big hits.
The Twitterati was very pleased to witness the clean hitting skills of Asif Ali and heaped praise on him for his player of the match performance.
They also took notice of Pakistan's hat-trick of wins in the tournament. They termed the Men in Green as one of the strong favorites to win the World Cup this year.
On that note, let's take a look at
Twitterati's reactions to Asif Ali's knock against Afghanistan
I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat: Asif Ali
Pakistan's latest sensation Asif Ali revealed that he backed himself to score over 20 runs on Karim Janat's bowling at the end. He spoke at the post-match presentation ceremony after receiving the player of the match award.
Asif walked us through his thought process during his knock against Afghanistan and said:
"I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team and all our fans for their support. I was confident of finishing the game. I said the same to Shoaib Malik before his departure. Usually, I look at the situation of the match, and then I target the bowlers accordingly.
'I was talking to Shoaib when I walked in to bat. I conveyed to him that I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat, which I did in the end."
Pakistan are now sitting comfortably at the top of the points table in Group 2. They will next play against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on November 2. The Babar Azam-led side will then conclude the Super 12 round with a clash against Scotland on November 7 in Sharjah.