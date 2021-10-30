"This level of hitting is insane" - Twitterati heaps praise on Asif Ali as he wins Pakistan yet another game with a rampaging knock

Pakistan's middle-order batsman Asif Ali (25 in seven balls) produced yet another masterclass innings against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. He finished the game successfully for his side with a flurry of sixes.

In the last two overs, Pakistan needed 24 runs with five wickets in hand. Asif hit four sixes in the next six balls and sealed the game for his side in dominating fashion.

Earlier, Afghanistan posted a respectable score of 147/6 in the first innings after electing to bat first. In the chase, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (51 in 47 balls) anchored the innings for his team with an industrious half-century. Then Asif took over in the end and provided the finishing touches with his sublime big hits.

The Twitterati was very pleased to witness the clean hitting skills of Asif Ali and heaped praise on him for his player of the match performance.

They also took notice of Pakistan's hat-trick of wins in the tournament. They termed the Men in Green as one of the strong favorites to win the World Cup this year.

On that note, let's take a look at

Twitterati's reactions to Asif Ali's knock against Afghanistan

Ben Stokes @benstokes38 England vs Pakistan Final ??? England vs Pakistan Final ???

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Seeing Afghanistan tonight, I wouldn't call #T20WorldCup21 Asif Ali extremely impressive under pressure. Well played Pakistan 👏🏼 Heart goes out to Afghanistan though. Brilliantly fought till the end.Seeing Afghanistan tonight, I wouldn't call #IndvNZ a virtual knockout, this group is more open that you'd think. #AFGvPAK Asif Ali extremely impressive under pressure. Well played Pakistan 👏🏼 Heart goes out to Afghanistan though. Brilliantly fought till the end.Seeing Afghanistan tonight, I wouldn't call #IndvNZ a virtual knockout, this group is more open that you'd think. #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup21

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I had seen Asif Ali a few times before and thought he was a powerful batsman. But this level of hitting is insane. I had seen Asif Ali a few times before and thought he was a powerful batsman. But this level of hitting is insane.

Wahab Riaz @WahabViki #PakistanZindabad What a knock!! @AasifAli2018 👏🏼Proud of this team and the way they have been performing in this mega event Alhamdulillah! Congrats everyone on the 3rd consecutive win 🎉 #PakvsAfg What a knock!! @AasifAli2018 👏🏼Proud of this team and the way they have been performing in this mega event Alhamdulillah! Congrats everyone on the 3rd consecutive win 🎉 #PakvsAfg #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/26W66FTcup

Faiz Ul Muram @FaizUlMuram_27 #PakvsAfg

Unfortunately She is not here to see this Brilliant Finish by her Father. Unfortunately She is not here to see this Brilliant Finish by her Father. #PakvsAfgUnfortunately She is not here to see this Brilliant Finish by her Father. https://t.co/8YgtUZMp3H

Abdurrehman @abdurrehman1__ #PakvsAfg

Congratulations Pakistan .. ❤

Asif Ali right now : 😂 Congratulations Pakistan .. ❤Asif Ali right now : 😂 #PakvsAfgCongratulations Pakistan .. ❤Asif Ali right now : 😂 https://t.co/Yu2U2djIkQ

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Asif Ali watching Afghanistan celebrate every wicket before he walks in. Asif Ali watching Afghanistan celebrate every wicket before he walks in. https://t.co/IBjX81KcWB

uzair.🇵🇸 @versexrt Asif ali after hitting the first six Asif ali after hitting the first six https://t.co/MjQZC3BwhE

Isa Guha @isaguha Dealt the heaviest of blows - couldn’t be happier for Asif Ali Dealt the heaviest of blows - couldn’t be happier for Asif Ali

Abhinav mukund @mukundabhinav Terrific game of cricket. Got to feel for @rashidkhan_19 and the Afghans but my god Pakistan just finished that game off with brute power. #AFGvPAK Terrific game of cricket. Got to feel for @rashidkhan_19 and the Afghans but my god Pakistan just finished that game off with brute power. #AFGvPAK

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Asif Ali has hit 7 sixes off 19 balls in this tournament and won Pakistan two thrillers. So good for a bloke who had been labelled as parchi, non-international material, mentally weak and what not from ugly trolls on social media. Asif Ali has hit 7 sixes off 19 balls in this tournament and won Pakistan two thrillers. So good for a bloke who had been labelled as parchi, non-international material, mentally weak and what not from ugly trolls on social media.

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Asif Ali you beauty!!! Asif Ali you beauty!!!

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia Asif Ali showed lot of confidence by refusing single on the last ball and finishing it in style by hitting those four big 6 in the next over .. clean and powerful hitter 👍 #AFGvPAK Asif Ali showed lot of confidence by refusing single on the last ball and finishing it in style by hitting those four big 6 in the next over .. clean and powerful hitter 👍 #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia

I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat: Asif Ali

Pakistan's latest sensation Asif Ali revealed that he backed himself to score over 20 runs on Karim Janat's bowling at the end. He spoke at the post-match presentation ceremony after receiving the player of the match award.

Asif walked us through his thought process during his knock against Afghanistan and said:

"I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team and all our fans for their support. I was confident of finishing the game. I said the same to Shoaib Malik before his departure. Usually, I look at the situation of the match, and then I target the bowlers accordingly.

'I was talking to Shoaib when I walked in to bat. I conveyed to him that I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat, which I did in the end."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pakistan are now sitting comfortably at the top of the points table in Group 2. They will next play against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on November 2. The Babar Azam-led side will then conclude the Super 12 round with a clash against Scotland on November 7 in Sharjah.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pakistan win the World Cup this year? Yes NA, its too early to predict that 0 votes so far