"This is a massive game for his legacy" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that the 2025 Champions Trophy final could define Rohit Sharma's legacy as a captain and a player. He highlighted the Indian team's outstanding record under Rohit's leadership in the last three ICC white-ball events.

India will clash with New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Rohit previously led India to a runners-up finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out the significance of the 2025 Champions Trophy final for Rohit and Virat Kohli.

"This is a massive game for his (Rohit's) legacy. If we see the last three ICC white-ball tournaments, Rohit has lost just one match. That was the (2023 ODI World Cup) final on November 19. This is March 9. Win this final, and you and Kohli will become the first Indians to have four ICC trophies to their name," he said (3:10).

Chopra reckoned that India would win the final if Rohit bats 30 overs.

"This player and captain has an incredible legacy. What do I expect from him? Go and hit but play long. Everything will go fine if Rohit plays 30 overs. I am promising you, if that happens, we will win it 100 percent," he observed.

Rohit Sharma has had middling returns in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has aggregated 104 runs at an average of 26.00 in four innings, with a 41-run knock in India's tournament opener against Bangladesh being his best effort.

"It's a perfect battle" - Aakash Chopra on the contest between Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Shubman Gill managed only two runs in India's 2025 Champions Trophy Group A game against New Zealand. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma's opening partner, would have an even contest with New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"You see Shubman Gill on one side and Rachin Ravindra on the other. It's a perfect battle. Shubman Gill has scored a century and scored a hundred before coming into this tournament. He is No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings. Rachin Ravindra, who has scored two hundreds, is there in the opposition. He has already scored five centuries in ICC events. He is in red-hot form," he said (4:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the two youngsters like playing against their respective final opponents.

"Shubman's form has dipped a little, didn't play well in two matches, but he will come back because he likes New Zealand. He has scored a lot of runs against them, and Rachin Ravindra likes India. We survived in the last match as he got out. However, he is someone who can actually trouble us. So it's an absolutely equal contest," Chopra observed.

Shubman Gill has scored 157 runs at an average of 52.33 in four innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rachin Ravindra is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, with his 226 runs in three innings coming at an average of 75.33.

