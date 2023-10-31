“This is a pathetic act” - Shahid Afridi reacts to Babar Azam’s private chat being leaked 

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has reacted to the controversy over skipper Babar Azam’s private WhatsApp chat with a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official being leaked. He described the incident as a “pathetic act” and a “shameful move”.

Pakistan cricket has been shrouded by controversy over the last few days. Recently, former keeper-batter Rashid Latif alleged that PCB chief Zaka Ashraf had stopped responding to calls and messages from Babar. Following this, a leaked chat between Babar and PCB COO Salman Naseer hinted that the Pakistan captain had not contacted Ashraf recently.

Sharing his thoughts on the controversy, Afridi told SAMAA TV that whatever had transpired was completely unacceptable. He commented:

"It is a shameful move. We are defaming our nation ourselves. We are defaming our players ourselves. How can you leak someone's private messages, that too of captain Babar Azam? Earlier, it was being said that the chairman was called a few times.

"I saw Rashid Latif reporting that there is a tiff between Babar Azam and Zaka Ashraf. Babar was calling him but he wasn't answering. I think to counter those reports, this was done but it is uncalled for. The manner in which this was leaked in the media. I think Shoaib Jatt brought it up. Why did he do so? Did the chairman ask him to do so?" the former Pakistan captain went on to add.

Concluding his thoughts on the controversy, Afridi said:

"Even if the chairman has done this, I am sorry to say but this is a pathetic act.”

Pakistan have been struggling in the 2023 World Cup, having lost four matches in a row. There are seventh in the points table, with four points from six games.

Details of Babar Azam’s leaked chat

In the leaked chat that has gone viral, PCB CEO asked Babar whether he had contacted the board chief recently, to which the skipper responded that he hadn’t. The conversation reads as follows:

Salman: Babar, there’s also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling chairman and he’s not answering you. Have you called him recently?

Babar: Salam Salman bhai, Ma ny to sir ko koi call nahi ke [I have not called up sir].

Salman: ok thanks

While Pakistan have lost their last four 2023 World Cup matches, Babar has been in decent form. He has registered half-centuries in three of the four games.