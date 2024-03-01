"This player is not too far from a century now" - Reema Malhotra lauds Smriti Mandhana's knock in RCB's WPL 2024 clash vs DC

Reema Malhotra has lauded Smriti Mandhana for scoring a blazing half-century in the WPL 2024 clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29.

The Capitals posted a mammoth 194/5 after being asked to bat first. Although Mandhana smashed a 43-ball 74, RCB lost the game by 25 runs, registering their first defeat in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

During a discussion on Sports18, Malhotra praised Mandhana and opined that a century from her willow is around the corner. She elaborated:

"Her fans got a gift. I was saying from earlier that she is coming in good touch. She looked in good touch in the first match, even better in the second match, and looked exceptional today. She played shots all around the park. I feel this player is not too far from a century now."

The former India cricketer noted that the RCB captain's aggressive attitude held her in good stead.

"The best part is that Smriti Mandhana came with the thinking that they had to chase down the target. When you play to win, you get knocks like this. She used the powerplay well and maintained the run rate even after that. This is a sign of a good player," Malhotra said.

Malhotra reckons RCB might have chased down the target had Mandhana stayed till the end. She stated:

"She was looking slightly disappointed later because she had an opportunity. She did half the job by setting up the game. If she had stayed till the end, she got the Orange Cap in any case, they might have got the two points for a win as well."

RCB needed 84 runs off 48 deliveries with eight wickets in hand when Mandhana was dismissed. However, they lost a flurry of wickets, with only Sabbhineni Meghana (36 off 31) and Richa Ghosh (19 off 13) reaching double digits, and fell well short of the target.

"She forced Lanning to use different bowling options but didn't allow anyone to settle" - Sushma Verma on Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana struck 10 fours and three sixes during her innings. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Sushma Verma praised Smriti Mandhana for taking the attack to the Delhi Capitals bowlers right from the outset. The former Gujarat Giants wicketkeeper-batter said:

"The most impressive thing was that you need to show the impact from the first over and in the powerplay when you are chasing such a big total. She forced (Meg) Lanning to use different bowling options but didn't allow anyone to settle. She played with the field."

Mandhana was the dominant partner in her 77-run opening-wicket partnership with Sophie Devine (23 off 17). Her destructive batting forced Meg Lanning to use five different bowlers in the first five overs, with all of them being hit for at least a four or a six by the RCB skipper.

