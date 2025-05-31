"This is real life Jersey movie" - Fans react as Karun Nair slams double century in England Lions vs India A 1st Unofficial Test

Karun Nair played a wonderful knock for India A in the side's ongoing 1st Unofficial Test against England Lions at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Batting at No.3, he slammed a fantastic double century in the first innings, finishing with 204 runs off 281 balls.
This is the fourth time that Nair has crossed the 200-run mark in an innings in First-Class cricket. The right-handed batter has made a strong case for himself with his batting exploits ahead of India's upcoming five-match away Test series against England.
The 33-year-old struck 26 fours and one six during his knock. He returned to the pavilion in the 106th over after falling to Zaman Akhter. Several fans lauded the player for his performance
Here are some of the top reactions on X:
"This is Real Life Jersey Movie - Ft. Karun Nair," one fan wrote.
"No. 3 is set for the whole 5 match series. Karun is going to play at 3 for India for a long long time now. Gill will be at 4 imo," wrote a fan.
"Karun Nair should play ahead of everyone , what a player he is , So happy for him," commented a fan.
"Number 4 is sorted then stroke play, technique was never in question for Karun Nair he will be perfect at no 4," remarked another.
"Karun Nair is such an inspiration for showing us to keep believing in oneself and never give up. What a player," chimed in yet another.
It is worth mentioning that Nair returned to India's Test team after a gap of almost eight years. He was rewarded for his imperious run in domestic cricket. He scored 863 runs at an average of 53.93 across 16 innings in Vidarbha's 2024-25 Ranji Trophy triumph.
Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel shine for India A in 1st Unofficial Test vs England Lions
England Lions won the toss and chose to field first in the contest. India A were off to a shaky start, with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran departing early. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also couldn't score big, perishing after a 24-run knock.
Karun Nair showed great composure under pressure, bailing his team out of trouble by getting a big score under his belt. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also did a commendable job.
Both Jurel and Sarfaraz missed out on centuries, getting out on 94 and 92, respectively. At the time of writing, India A were 524/7 after 116 overs.
