"This is not the REAL Virat Kohli, bring back the old one" - Fans fume after star batter departs cheaply for 5 runs in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

India star batter Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The right-hander departed for just five runs off eight deliveries as the Men in Blue lost two quick wickets in three overs.

The 36-year-old was caught by wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt while attempting a cover drive against Adil Rashid in the fifth or sixth stump line, which hurt him throughout the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, in this instance, he was batting against a spinner. He was recently bowled for a single-digit score against Railways in his Ranji Trophy comeback after more than 12 years.

Kohli remains critical for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins later this month. He will be keen to be amongst the runs in the third ODI against England, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

Fans were critical of Kohli on his comeback to ODIs after missing the series opener due to a swollen knee.

"Even spinners are now getting Virat Kohli out by bowling on the 5th-6th stump line."

Another user wrote:

"This is not the REAL Virat Kohli, bring back the old one ffs."

A third user added:

"Nowadays he didn't even play spin ball comfortably. Sorry, but I think the time is up."

Here are a few more reactions:

Virat Kohli fails but Rohit Sharma steals the show in 2nd ODI vs England

Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat but Rohit Sharma put on a show in the second ODI against England. With the knock, the senior batter also returned to form after an embarrassing Test season, where he managed 164 runs in 15 innings, averaging 10.93, including a half-century.

However, the 37-year-old has been rock solid in the 305-run chase after departing for just two runs in the previous game.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 186/2, with Rohit (102 off 76) and Shreyas Iyer (10 off 13) at the crease.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

