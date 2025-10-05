"This was the right move" - Proteas legend's huge remark on Shubman Gill being named captain for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

South Africa legend AB de Villiers has backed the decision to apppont Shubman Gill as Team India's ODI skipper ahead of the upcoming Australia tour. De Villiers stated that there was no gurantee of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sticking around until the next 50-over World Cup, making it a wise choice to appoint Gill as skipper.

Ad

On Saturday, October 4, BCCI announced the men's squads for the three-ODI and five-T20I series in Australia, beginning on October 19. Chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar explained the change in guard in the ODI setup by saying that it gives more time to Gill to plan for the mega tournament in 2027.

Speaking in the latest video uploaded on his YouTube channel, De Villiers claimed (1:39):

"It’s not a guarantee both of them will be there for that next World Cup. That’s maybe part of the thinking when they made Shubman Gill the ODI captain. He has a good chance of being there, young gun, in incredible form and a fantastic leader. I think this was the right move, to still have Rohit and Virat. Shubman Gill will learn from two of the most experienced Indian players of all time, high quality, legendary players. It will be fantastic for Shubman to have them around. It will be for the tour which is around the corner actually. So, we will be bucking up for some high-entertainment and a great series."

Ad

Trending

Rohit retires as the most successful ODI skipper that India has had, among those who have led in at least 20 matches. The veteran holds a winning percentage of 75, leading the Men in Blue to victory in 42 out of 56 matches. Rohit propelled India to the final of the 2023 World Cup and helped them win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

AB de Villiers feels Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can help Shubman Gill become a great captain

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)

Answering a fan question about whether Kohli and Rohit will play in the next World Cup, De Villiers remarked that a lot will depend on their form and consistency as 2027 is two years away. He elaborated at (21:44):

Ad

"They find themselves in the ODI side. I think that is the reason they are hanging on, to play another World Cup for Team India. It’s great to see. Whether it’s going to happen, I don’t know. Honestly? Form dependent or are they playing enough cricket? It will take a lot from them to be there in 2027. Still a long way away. It’s not that far but it’s not so close. There’s lots of cricket to be played and form to be kept. They’ve got to score runs and that should be the message from the selectors. As big as legends they are, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will walk into my team and I will play them without looking at where they’ve been or what they’ve been doing."

Ad

The South African continued:

"But the kind of competition Team India have these days and the quality, these two know they have to go out and score runs. It would be a great asset for Team India in the World Cup to have them there. But the priority is to score runs. I have no doubt the two of them will come through and we will see them at the 2027 World Cup. They will also guide a lot of youngsters along the way and help Shubman to become a great captain."

The prolific batting duo were the top two run-getters at the 2023 World Cup. However, their efforts went in vain as India suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news