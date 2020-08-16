Inzamam-ul-Haq opined that MS Dhoni should not have announced retirement sitting at home. He suggested that a player of Dhoni’s stature should have had a farewell match to send him off.

The former Pakistan skipper wished Dhoni the best in a video titled The Match Winner released on his YouTube channel, but added that this was not the best way for him to bow out of the game.

“Dhoni has millions of fans across the globe who want to see him play on the ground. In my opinion, a player of such stature, shouldn’t have taken retirement while sitting at home. He should have announced retirement from the ground.”

The 50-year-old believes that the ground is the place where a player earns his respect and stardom, and hence is the ideal place for one to sign off. He remembered a similar conversation that he had with Sachin Tendulkar as well.

“This is the same thing, I once told Sachin Tendulkar. When you have such a big fanfare, you should ideally end your journey from the ground, after all, it is this ground where you earned such respect and stardom.”

A great player, captain & one of the most iconic match winners of all time - #MSDhoni congratulations on such a remarkable cricket career. I would've preferred to see him bid farewell from the ground but undoubtedly he has done wonders for India.



Full ep: https://t.co/ki7cxyYkSI — Inzamam ul Haq (@Inzamam08) August 15, 2020

Inzamam rates MS Dhoni as the best Indian skipper ever

Inzamam, who is also a former Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket team, considers Dhoni as one of the most talented players the sport has had and the best Indian skipper ever. According to Inzamam, his finishing skills made Dhoni the player that he is.

“He is that player who knew how to finish the match. Single-handedly, he could win matches. He is not the kind who will score a century in every match, but he built his innings in such a manner that the team finishes on the winning side,” Inzamam added.

Praising Dhoni’s ability to identify talent and turn them into great players, Inzamam points out that Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin are probably the CSK skipper's greatest finds.

Advertisement

“MS Dhoni is such a clever cricketer that he knew how to build players. His level of understanding of the sport was so good that he used to pick players and then turn them into great players. Suresh Raina and R Ashwin are two best players, MS Dhoni produced,” Inzamam said.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement through a 16-word message and a four-minute-long video posted on his Instagram account.