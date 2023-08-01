“This is the only series before the Asia Cup and World Cup where we can experiment” - Ravindra Jadeja on trying too many things in West Indies ODIs 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has defended the management’s decision to experiment with the playing XI in the ongoing ODI series in West Indies. He opined that this is the only series where they can try out things before the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

The Men in Blue have tried out different combinations in the first two ODIs against West Indies and have also experimented with the batting order. While the visitors won the first game by five wickets, they went down in the second by six wickets - a match in which they rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India now find themselves in a must-win situation heading into the third ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday. In a pre-match press conference, Jadeja opened up on India’s experimentations in the ongoing series and said:

“This is the only series before the Asia Cup and World Cup where we can experiment and change the combination. We cannot do many experiments in the World Cup and Asia Cup. This will give us an idea about the balance of the team, the possible combination and strength. This [series] is a good chance to do that.”

Asked if India are disappointed with the loss in the second ODI, he replied that one defeat does not worry them too much.

The 34-year-old commented:

“I don’t think so. We are trying something. We are trying different combinations. We have to look whether we can go ahead with the combination. We are not worried about one loss.”

Sent into bat after losing the toss in the second ODI, India crumbled from 91/0 to 181 all-out. West Indies chased the target in 36.4 overs.

“Management and captain are aware of what combination to play” - Jadeja

India’s decision to chop and change in the ongoing West Indies ODIs has raised questions over the team’s lack of preparation for the World Cup. Jadeja, however, dismissed such concerns.

“Overall, the management and captain are aware of what combination to play and what team we can play going ahead. There is no question of confusion. It is just about things like trying a batter at a particular number. This is what the management, captain, and coach are trying,” the all-rounder stated.

Jadeja also defended the team over the loss in the second ODI, stating that factors beyond experimentation also play a key role in a match.

“It is not that we lost because we experimented. Sometimes, the condition of the wicket is different in the first half and the second. That can also affect the result. There is no question of doubt being created due to one match,” he elaborated.

After the ODIs, India will take on West Indies in five T20Is from August 3 to 13.