"This too shall pass ZimBabar" - Twitterati roasts Babar Azam after his failure against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the ire of cricket fans on Twitter after his second consecutive batting failure in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). In the Men in Green's second Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe, Babar Azam departed for just four runs, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Zimbabwe batted first in the contest after winning the toss. They began the innings well but a middle-order collapse meant the side could only reach 130/8 after 20 overs. Sean Williams (31) top-scored for Zimbabwe and Mohammad Wasim Jr (4/24) and Shadab Khan (3/23) were the wreakers-in-chiefs for Pakistan.

Many would have speculated it to be a walk in the park for Pakistan in the chase. However, this turned out to be inaccurate as the Zimbabwe bowlers put on a show by dismissing Babar Azam (4 off 9 balls) in the fourth over with 13 runs on the scorecard.

His prolific scoring opening partner Mohammad Rizwan (14) also departed soon after, leaving Men in Green in a spot of bother.

Fans troll Babar Azam after his failure against Zimbabwe in Perth

Fans took note of Babar Azam's early departure against Zimbabwe on Thursday and went on to troll him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Brashna Kasi @Brashnaa Babar failing against Zimbabwe proving he isn’t Zimbabar Babar failing against Zimbabwe proving he isn’t Zimbabar https://t.co/m0uf92Toxm

Bakri Player @cric_nerd2 For a reason #PAKvsZIM Babar bodied all critics who said that he's Zimbabar by failing vs Zimbabwe too.For a reason Babar bodied all critics who said that he's Zimbabar by failing vs Zimbabwe too. 🐐 For a reason 😎😎#PAKvsZIM

mansur @chaiiichahiyee Babar not scoring against Zimbabwe so people won't call him Zimbabar. Tactical genius Babar not scoring against Zimbabwe so people won't call him Zimbabar. Tactical genius 👑 https://t.co/79kwmaCJKG

Pratham Kohli🧋 @72ndCenturyWhen Flat Pitches bully Zimbabar Azam can't play against Zimbabwe too. And some clowns calling him 'Badshah' 🤡



Flat Pitches bully Zimbabar Azam can't play against Zimbabwe too. And some clowns calling him 'Badshah' 🤡https://t.co/BzBQ8nCnds

Rida Ali / kali zuban wali @jalebi_baby_1 At least babar ko abh ZIMBABAR kehna band karo At least babar ko abh ZIMBABAR kehna band karo

yaar ajeeb @mutahirrrr he just wanted to prove that he is not Zimbabar he just wanted to prove that he is not Zimbabar

Ahmad azhar ahedi @AhediAzhar 4(9) babar is just trying to say “ i am not a zimbabar” 4(9) babar is just trying to say “ i am not a zimbabar”

f @m__fas Not even Zimbabar anymore. Not even Zimbabar anymore. https://t.co/S0C97iXbtO

Koshal @Koshaaal

#T20WorldCup zimBABAR and Kl Rahul flopping against Zimbabwe and Netherlands is the biggest tragedy in humanity zimBABAR and Kl Rahul flopping against Zimbabwe and Netherlands is the biggest tragedy in humanity#T20WorldCup

insta: @faizanriaz_ @catharsiss__ When people call you Zimbabar but you prove them wrong by getting out without scoring runs When people call you Zimbabar but you prove them wrong by getting out without scoring runs https://t.co/iAFeCQ1ZDU

"Brilliant catch from Babar, didn't expect that" - Shadab Khan on Pakistan captain's sensational catch in the first innings

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan hailed his skipper for the magnificent catch in the slips to dismiss Chakabva off his bowling. Shadab also shed light on his game plan and thought process during the first innings and said:

"Yes, brilliant catch from Babar, didn't expect that and he took a stunner. (About how Hasaranga got hit the other day on the same track and how Shadab did well today) I mixed up the speed a bit, some bowled quicker and some bowled slower but I mixed it up.

"Before coming here, we knew we had the best bowling line-up in the World Cup, we wanted to maximize that, did well to contain them at the end."

