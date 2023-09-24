"This is the SKY we need for World Cup" - Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav hits 72* off 37 in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India's Suryakumar Yadav dazzled viewers with his scintillating knock in the ongoing second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 72 off just 37 balls, helping India finish at 399/5 after 50 overs. He gave the Men in Blue impetus towards the back end of the innings, hitting six boundaries and as many sixes.

The dynamic batter received widespread praise on social media for his incredible batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav took Cameron Green to the cleaners in the contest, hitting four consecutive sixes off the all-rounder's bowling in the 44th over. His quick-fire knock was instrumental in India reaching 399, which is also their highest-ever score against Australia in ODIs.

Suryakumar was under the scanner for his underwhelming form in the 50-over format. However, he managed to turn things around in the ongoing series, registering scores of 50 and 72* in the first two fixtures.

Team India batters shine in 2nd ODI against Australia

Australia won the toss and chose to field first in Indore. They were off to a brilliant start, with Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad departing early after scoring just eight runs.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer propelled India into the pole position with a spectacular 200-run partnership for the second wicket. Both Iyer and Gill notched up centuries, finishing with scores of 105 and 104, respectively.

Skipper KL Rahul also chipped in with a crucial half-century, mustering 52 runs from 38 balls. Ishan Kishan was also lauded by many for his impactful cameo, as he scored 31 in just 18 deliveries.

For Australia, Cameron Green bagged two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, and Adam Zampa picked up one wicket each. The visitors need to chase down an imposing target of 400 to stay afloat in the three-match series.