"This is their strongest team since 2011" - Ravi Shastri labels India as 'favorites' against Pakistan ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 bout

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has given his prediction for the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 contest, set to be played on Saturday, September 2, in Kandy. Although Shastri has earmarked the Men in Blue as favorites, he feels they are not clear by much.

India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry in what will be the former's Asia Cup 2023 opening game.

The Men in Blue emerged victorious in their first Asia Cup match in 2022, but Pakistan returned the favour with a convincing win the second time and made the final of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the former all-rounder opined that this was India's best side since 2011, but felt Pakistan are a much-improved side from before. Hence, he believes it will not be easy for India to beat them.

He said:

"I would say India start as favorites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most. Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years [ago], there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man to man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game."

Shastri highlighted the importance of treating India-Pakistan contests as just another game to prevent the players from being overawed by the occasion.

He added:

"That's what's important, keeping calm and treating it as just another game. And not overhype it in your mind that makes you think differently. Your game has to be the same as it would be in any other game. But because of that subconscious pressure, it's the mentally tough guys who normally get it right."

Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a massive 238-run win over Nepal in Multan and should head into the India game with plenty of confidence.

Ravi Shastri praises Babar Azam's run-scoring method

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shastri also underlined that Babar Azam's methodical way of building up totals is the way to go in ODIs and emphasized the importance of fielding. He added:

"He [Babar] converts those 30s and 40s starts into hundreds. And it is so important. We keep saying to go out there and face a number of balls, but if one of your top three gets a hundred, you get 300-plus. Fielding will be crucial [too], you'll have to see which team fields better. Sri Lanka won the last Asia Cup on [the back of their] fielding. They've long been the best fielding side in the subcontinent, right from 1996."

Expand Tweet

Babar has had a dreamy start to Asia Cup 2023 as he scored 151 off 131 balls against Nepal in Multan.