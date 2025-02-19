"This team has just 1 proper spinner" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's issue ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that he would keenly watch Khushdil Shah's performance with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy as Pakistan have only Abrar Ahmed as a specialist spinner in their squad. He also opined that Babar Azam needs to be among the runs for the Men in Green to harbor hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. They will subsequently play India in Dubai on February 23 and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi four days later in their other two Group A games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Babar could hold the key to Pakistan's prospects in the ICC event. Chopra also expressed eagerness to see how Tayyab Tahir and Khushdil Shah perform for the hosts, saying (7:25):

"If this team has to progress in this tournament, Babar needs to score runs from two points of view. Firstly, he is such a big player, and if he doesn't score runs, how will the team get confidence? Point two, which is an equally important point, he is an opener. If you lose your opener early, you need to do the rebuilding job."

"So Babar's form is absolutely critical for their existence. Fakhar Zaman will be there with him and Saud Shakeel will come at No. 3. I am very curious to see how Tayyab Tahir plays and how much Khushdil Shah's bowling works because this team has just one proper spinner. The others pitch in, whether it's Salman Agha or Khushdil Shah," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Pakistan could consider playing Faheem Ashraf to have an additional bowling option. He added that there might be a toss-up between Ashraf and Tahir in such a scenario.

"This is your potential banana skin" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

Pakistan lost both games to New Zealand in the recent tri-series at home. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra highlighted the significance of Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand.

"The team is looking good but a team is as good as it is on the ground. This is your potential banana skin because if you lose this match and then the next one against India, you will be out of the tournament. The hosts will be out as one win won't be enough," he said (8:45).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that India and New Zealand can make Pakistan's match against Bangladesh inconsequential if they win their respective first two games.

"If India beat Bangladesh tomorrow and then beat you, India will have two wins. New Zealand would have also won two after some time, and then both of us would play to decide the No. 1 and No. 2 in the group, and Pakistan and Bangladesh would be out," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that New Zealand might be the favorites heading into their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. However, he reckoned that Mohammad Rizwan and company might somehow win Wednesday's game.

