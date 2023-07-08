"This is unjust and exploitation" - Cricket fraternity slams BCCI over reported 'cooling-off period' for retired players joining T20 leagues

Reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon bring a 'cooling-off period' policy to prevent 'pre-determined retirements' have led to scathing criticism from the cricket fraternity.

The issue here is the participation of Indian cricketers in non-Indian T20 leagues and other such tournaments. As per current regulations, active male cricketers are barred from playing in any foreign T20 or other format's league.

The Indian Express, reporting after the board's AGM meeting in Mumbai, claimed that this policy will mean that Indian players won't be able to join a foreign T20 league for a certain time after retirement. The report said it is aimed to stop players from retiring from internationals only to join private leagues for money.

“We’ll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement. The office bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval,” Shah said, as quoted in the report.

However, most fans, observers, and journalists on Twitter felt the policy is exploitatory, discriminatory, and even high-handed. They felt the BCCI will take away the right to earn money from individuals and might not have a legal right to do so.

Here are the top reactions to the issue:

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Express Sports @IExpressSports

✍️

indianexpress.com/article/sports… Players who retire from all forms of cricket, including the Indian Premier League will likely undergo a cooling off period before being allowed to play in an overseas league.✍️ @pdevendra This cool-off period for retired players is cruel. They look for opportunities abroad because there are no takers. Their last few years are precious to add some income. If they end up losing a year, will have a huge bearing on their livelihood. Just not done.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



These aren't even your marquee cricketers that they'll bring down the brand value of your product (IPL). This is unjust and exploitation in very simple terms. Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill

What rubbish man. How are you taking away the opportunity for players to earn for themselves.These aren't even your marquee cricketers that they'll bring down the brand value of your product (IPL). This is unjust and exploitation in very simple terms.

Sanket Chaudhury @achilleshealed_ Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Sanket Chaudhury @achilleshealed_

I don't understand. On what basis do they get to decide what a player does if he/she isn't on a BCCI contract anymore?

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528

This is stupid. This is cruel. Under what basis can BCCI keep someone unemployed after a fixed period of time. Are they compensationg the player for the time he is supposed to cool off !? How practical is it for 38+ y old to wait for the cooling off period even otherwise!?

Ujwal @UjwalKS Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Ujwal @UjwalKS

What a sad and tyrannical decision if true

Alvina. @alvinaahmeds Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Alvina. @alvinaahmeds

Guess who actually needs to cool off a bit

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 twitter.com/IExpressSports… Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7

By the time the cooling off period is done, there's every chance they'll be so off rhythm that they get no gigs anywhere. I can't possibly see how anybody is being harmed if retired players are allowed to play overseas #CricketTwitter

Amit Kamath @jestalt Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Amit Kamath @jestalt

Still wondering what legal right does BCCI have to prevent any cricketer from playing in any league anywhere? You're going to deny a person from earning a livelihood for himself for a year because of a cooling off period that you came up with?

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Srinivas R @srini_r_twit

Please somebody sue this discrimination. All hopes Rayudu tbh.

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat

Things like this wouldn't happen with a player union but this is a dictatorship lmao

Cricket baba @Cricketbaba5 Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Cricket baba @Cricketbaba5

In a just country this would have been struck down immediately

TakeADeepBreath @DeepTake Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



TakeADeepBreath @DeepTake

Oh how dare they try to make money immediately after retirement?

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal

This is BCCI presenting to you how dictatorship works!

Sudatta @iSudatta Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Sudatta @iSudatta

BCCI is absolutely authoritarian.

Ajinkya Dhamdhere @ajinkyasd



Why just retired, even non-contracted and players not in contention for Indian team should be allowed to play in the other leagues with BCCI NOC if the league does not clash with domestic season. Why deny players an opportunity to earn and also prove themselves? Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Ajinkya Dhamdhere @ajinkyasd

A poor rule.Why just retired, even non-contracted and players not in contention for Indian team should be allowed to play in the other leagues with BCCI NOC if the league does not clash with domestic season. Why deny players an opportunity to earn and also prove themselves?

KASHISH @crickashish217 Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



KASHISH @crickashish217

Great if this passes through. Indian cricket should be the priority. Also Asian Games is confirmed with a B team. But I am curious: Jay Shah says new deal 'starts with "eight ODIs" with Australia', 3 before WC and five after that. The FTP has 5 T20Is after the WC, not ODIs.

Bakri Player @91_of_79



1 question though: If a player decides to play in an overseas league without following this cooling period, what can BCCI do to stop them? How do they stop players from breaking this rule? Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Bakri Player @91_of_79

Such a clown board lol. Imagine supporting these selfish and power hungry bums1 question though: If a player decides to play in an overseas league without following this cooling period, what can BCCI do to stop them? How do they stop players from breaking this rule?

Holy Cricket Christ! @CricketInsight3



The colling period would have made sense only when the batsman hadn't retired as that would mean that

@JayShah twitter.com/IExpressSports… Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Holy Cricket Christ! @CricketInsight3

In short they want players to rot in the system.The colling period would have made sense only when the batsman hadn't retired as that would mean that #BCCI is looking at them as potential players in that period & hence stopping them from playing foreign leagues.

Follow panriya da body soda @adyararun01 Express Sports @IExpressSports



✍️



Follow panriya da body soda @adyararun01

Worst attitude BCCI. Players need to earn like any other corporate company employee do. Join where salaries are high. Country won't come and save you when U die in poverty. Only money does.

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Texas Super Kings squad after BCCI's 'cooling policy' report surfaces

Soon after the report, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu pulled out of the squad of Texas Super Kings (TSK). It is CSK's sister franchise in the USA's upcoming Major League Cricket. Rayudu cited "personal reasons."

"Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons," TSK said in a statement. "He will continue to cheer for the team from India."

A night before playing an important cameo for CSK in the IPL 2023 final, Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on May 28. TSK announced that he'll join them for MLC's inaugural season on June 15. With BCCI's decision yet to be taken, one wonders if Rayudu has acted in haste.

