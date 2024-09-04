"This Version of Travis Head is Better than Any Version of Rohit Sharma"- Fans hail Aussie opener for sparkling 24-ball 80 in 1st ODI vs Scotland 2024

Australian opener Travis Head was at his devastating best with the bat in the first T20I of the three-match series against Scotland at Edinburgh on September 4. In their first match since the disappointing 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, the Aussie bowlers produced a commendable effort to restrict Scotland to 154/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Head wasted no time, smashing three boundaries off his first five deliveries. The flurry of fours and sixes continued as the southpaw became the joint-fastest Australian batter to a T20I half-century off 17 balls.

Head's onslaught did not stop there and the 30-year-old moved to 80 off 24 deliveries with a century within sight. However, he went for one big shot too many and holed for an incredible 25-ball 80, including 12 fours and 5 maximums.

Thanks to Head's brilliance, Australia recorded the highest score in the powerplay in T20I history with 113 off the first six overs.

"I was a bit nervous, but nice to get some runs with the captain today" - Travis Head

Travis Head admitted to being slightly nervous at the start of his innings before going ballistic with skipper Mitchell Marsh.

Australia lost debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck in the third ball of their run-chase. However, Marsh joined Head and the duo added 113 off a mere 34 deliveries for the second wicket to convert a potentially tricky run chase to a formality.

Head was awarded the Player of the Match and said at the post-match presentation:

"Nice way to get underway, we loved our time here so far. I was a bit nervous, but nice to get some runs with the captain today. It has been a nice period for the last couple of years, really enjoying the environment and a few of us that have been around for a while and also loving the atmosphere with quite a few youngsters coming in."

Australia eventually completed the chase in 9.4 overs with seven wickets in hand to take a 1-0 series lead. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Friday, September 6.

