"Thoda ECG ki tarah hai" - Former India batter's interesting take on Rishabh Pant's batting in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar came up with an interesting take on Rishabh Pant's batting in the ongoing first Test between England and India. The game is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

As India are batting in their second innings on the fourth day, Rishabh Pant walked to the crease after the dismissal of skipper Shubman Gill. Facing just his second delivery, Pant took to the attack to Chris Woakes, coming down the track and edging the ball for a lucky boundary in the 26th over.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter then batted sensibly, playing dot balls and picking up singles here and there. Facing Woakes again in the 32nd over, Rishabh Pant charged down the track once again, smashing the ball straight past the bowler for a cracking boundary.

Trending

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was on air at the time, compared Pant's batting to an ECG graph that goes up and down.

"Inka jo batting ka graph hai na thoda ECG ki tarah hai. Dot ball dot ball ek flat line hoti hai aur suddenly ek spike aata hai (His batting graph is a little bit like an ECG. Dot ball dot ball there is a flat line and then suddenly there is a spike)," he said.

At the time of writing, Pant is batting on 20 off 37 balls, having hit three boundaries in his knock so far.

Rishabh Pant slammed a magnificent century in the first innings

Rishabh Pant has displayed exceptional form with the bat in this Test already. The left-hander impressed in the first innings, where he scored a magnificent century and played an important knock in the context of the game.

Walking out to bat at number five, Pant scored 134 runs off 178 balls, smashing 12 fours and six maximums in his innings with a strike-rate of 75.28. His century, along with tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, helped India post a total of 471 in the first innings.

With the hundred, Pant also broke MS Dhoni's record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket. Pant was on par with Dhoni having scored six hundreds each. With the first-innings ton, he went past Dhoni and now has seven Test hundreds to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news