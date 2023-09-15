"Thoda stat-padding to me bhi deserve krta hu" - Top 10 funny Virat Kohli memes after he was rested for IND vs BAN Super 4 match

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli missed the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on Friday (September 15) in Colombo. Along with four other incumbent players, Kohli was rested for the game ahead of the final on Sunday to give a chance to players waiting on the bench.

Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Shami replaced Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI for today's match.

Kohli has played four matches in the Asia Cup so far and scored 129 runs. He got the majority of those runs in the Super 4 match against Pakistan, where he hit a match-winning 122* (94) to set up a platform for a huge win for India. He failed in the remaining two games and did not get to bat in one contest.

Fans were disappointed after witnessing Kohli on the bench for the game against Bangladesh. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

"Do you know who is a captain's nightmare at the death?"- Ravichandran Ashwin recalls one of his conversations with Virat Kohli

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin recently recalled his conversation with Virat Kohli from the past, where the duo were discussing Rohit Sharma.

Ashwin stated that Kohli believes that Rohit is a devastating hitter in the death overs and termed him as a captain's nightmare. He said:

“5-6 years back, Virat Kohli and I had a discussion while Rohit was batting. I don't remember which match it was. Seeing Rohit bat, I was thinking, 'Where do you even bowl to him?' If Rohit is set after 15-20 overs, you wouldn't know where to bowl to him."

"Virat asked me, 'Do you know who is a captain's nightmare at the death?'. I asked, 'Is it Dhoni?'. Kohli was like, 'No, it is Rohit.' When I asked him why, he said you won't know where to bowl.”

He added:

"He has got all the shots in the book and once he played an extraordinary knock in Chinnaswamy stadium (209 vs Australia in 2013) that Kohli can never forget, it seems. Rohit Sharma has got all the shots, and he makes it look so effortless and easy."

Do you agree with the views of Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin?