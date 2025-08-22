"Thoda zyada badnaam ho gaya" - Team India batter makes hilarious revelation on borrowing Virat Kohli's bat ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has reacted to his viral video from IPL 2024, in which he was seen borrowing a bat from star cricketer Virat Kohli. During the season, Rinku was recorded requesting a bat from Kohli after breaking the one he had received from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace.

On Friday, August 22, Rinku appeared in an interview with News24, where he spoke about the incident:

“(Main thoda zyada badnaam ho gaya tha) I had become a little too infamous because of the bat, because normally I would just go meet Bhaiya (Virat Kohli) and also ask for a bat, so the cameraman would stay completely behind. So that thing, I mean, it wasn’t going well among people, it wasn’t right for me either, and not for Bhaiya as well, because videos with too much focus on the bat were going viral.”

Meanwhile, he also revealed that during the 2025 season, he borrowed bats from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, saying:

“This time, I wasn’t seen with Virat Bhai (IPL 2025). I took Mahi Bhai’s (MS Dhoni’s) bat this time, and also Rohit (Rohit Sharma) Bhai’s bat. It’s a really big deal for me because getting bats from such big players is a huge thing for me.”

Rinku had a modest IPL 2025 with KKR, scoring just 206 runs in 11 innings at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 153.73, with his highest score being an unbeaten 38.

“Big opportunity for me” - Rinku Singh on being part of India’s team for the 2025 Asia Cup

On Tuesday, August 19, the BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, with Rinku Singh included. In the aforementioned interview, he also reacted to his selection, saying:

“It’s a big opportunity for me because last year I missed out on making the World Cup team and was on standby. So this is a big chance for me and a chance to play in a major tournament. My preparation is going well, the UP T20 is going on, and my batting is going well. So the plan is that when I get a chance there, whether in batting or bowling, I want to perform well in both for Team India. I also hope that our team plays well and brings the cup home.”

The Asia Cup is set to begin on September 9, with the Men in Blue placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE.

