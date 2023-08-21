"Thodi der ke liye wahan..."- Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announces Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced India's 17-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup on Monday, August 21. Star middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul made a comeback after lengthy injury hiatus.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have also been included in the team after they proved fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland.

Youngster Tilak Varma found a place in the squad after impressing everyone in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies earlier this month. He is expected to be an X-factor player for the team along with Suryakumar Yadav, who got the nod ahead of Sanju Samson.

Hardik Pandya will continue as vice-captain and joins Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the all-rounder department.

Yuzvendra Chahal was overlooked as selectors went in with Kuldeep Yadav due to his superior current form. They have also assembled a strong five-man pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur.

Veteran players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin did not get a chance. At the press conference, Rohit Sharma revealed that the door is not completely closed for them for the ICC ODI World Cup.

Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

Cricket fans were elated as most of the first-choice players returned to the Indian squad after successfully regaining their fitness. However, the absence of players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, and others in the main squad has upset a few fans.

They resorted to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes. Here is a collection of the best memes following the Asia Cup squad announcement:

