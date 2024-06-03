"Thodi der ke liye wahan..."- Top 10 funny memes after West Indies edge past Papua New Guinea in a thrilling 2024 T20 World Cup clash

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in the second match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. It was a thrilling match as PNG gave the Windies a tough fight for almost 37 overs in the contest.

After being asked to bat first, PNG reached a respectable total of 136/8 in 20 overs on a slow track. Middle-order batter Sese Bau starred for them with a handy knock of 50(43) while getting some support from Kiplin Doriga (27) and Assad Vala (21). Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell scalped two wickets apiece for West Indies with the ball.

In reply, the hosts started well by reaching 61/1 at the end of eight overs. However, their batting line-up collapsed in the middle overs and found themselves in a tricky spot at 97/5 in 16 overs. Roston Chase (42*) and Andre Russell (15*) then remained calm under pressure and hit a couple of boundaries to win West Indies the game in 19 overs.

The low-scoring thriller between the two nations in T20 World Cup on Sunday enthralled fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Credit has to be given to PNG"- West Indies captain Rovman Powell after beginning 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a win

At the post-match presentation, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell reflected on the win and said:

"Credit has to be given to PNG, their plans were simple, and they played good cricket. It's important to get the two points, and to start well, and that's what we did. It was 10 or 15 too much (PNG's total), that's something we're looking to tighten up. When PNG came under pressure, their batters in the middle overs showed intent. Credit has to be given to them - they played smartly."

On the positives for his team from the close game, Powell continued:

"Starting from the bowling effort, he (Chase) bowled really well, and then coming in the end, to hold his composure and come out with that innings is very pleasing for us. We can be better in all three departments, we've seen the team play very good cricket. We weren't quite up to the straps today, 70 percent there, just to go down and see what we did well today. Hopefully we can correct that on the second game."

Namibia will square off against Oman in the third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 3 (12:30 AM GMT).

