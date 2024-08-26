"Those 100 extra runs cost us the game" - Rashid Latif slams Pakistan's declaration move in first Bangladesh Test 2024 defeat

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif slammed the move to declare their first innings in the series opener against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. After getting themselves into a dominant position at 448/6 with Mohammad Rizwan on 171*, the hosts declared to have a bowl at Bangladesh in the final session of the second day.

However, the visitors weathered the storm and piled on a massive 565 in their first innings to capture a 117-run lead. Pakistan then endured a customary collapse in the second essay to be bowled out for 146 and eventually lost by 10 wickets.

In his column for Cricbuzz after the stunning loss, Latif wrote that Pakistan left plenty of runs in their first innings.

"Those 100 extra runs cost us the game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, read the conditions well and outplayed Pakistan. They wore down the Pakistani bowlers and then capitalized. There was no need to declare - they should have aimed for 550. Falling 100 runs short ultimately made the difference. (Mohammad) Rizwan was unbeaten on 171, and Shaheen was also batting well on 30 (29)," Latif explained.

Pakistan's defeat after declaring was their third in Tests and 17th overall among all teams.

It was also their first loss in the red-ball format to Bangladesh after winning 12 out of their first 13 meetings with a lone draw.

"Shan Masood and Babar Azam have played in these conditions and they should have known" - Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif blamed skipper Shan Masood, senior batter Babar Azam, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood for misreading conditions and going with an all-out pace attack for the first Test.

Pakistan included four pacers in their playing XI with no specialist spinner and needed part-time spinner Agha Salman to bowl 41 overs in the first innings.

"The locals have to do it. Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach) is supposed to be the expert. But he lives in England. Shan Masood and Babar Azam have played in these conditions and they should have known. They thought grass would do the trick for them. It backfired. Jason Gillespie is a good coach. He has got the experience but it is not easy to read pitches in the sub-continental conditions for foreigners," said Latif.

The Bangladesh series is former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie's first assignment as Pakistan Test coach. Meanwhile, Masood's Test captaincy tenure has begun with four consecutive losses.

The duo will look to help Pakistan avoid a series defeat with a win in the second and final Test at the same venue, starting August 30.

