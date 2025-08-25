"Those days there was a lot of love" - Harbhajan Singh's huge claim on relationship with MS Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh opened up on his relationship with former India captain MS Dhoni. He revealed that Dhoni was close to him during their playing days and that they would spend a lot of time together.

He added that their hotel rooms would be attached with a wall in between and that there was a lot of love between them. However, he expressed that the two did not meet often post his playing days.

"When we were playing Dhoni was very close to me. We would be together a lot and our rooms were attached as well kind of. Those days there was a lot of love. These days he has become busy and we do not meet a lot," he said on Padamjeet Sehrawat's YouTube channel. (23:15)

That said, Harbhajan Singh reckoned that MS Dhoni is an icon who has achieved a lot. He also believed that the former Indian skipper is an inspiration and people aspire to become like him even today.

Harbhajan Singh was a part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup under Dhoni's leadership. The off-spinner played important roles in both triumphs.

Harbhajan Singh names his close friends, heaps massive praise on Yuvraj Singh

In the same conversation, Harbhajan Singh revealed his close friends from the Indian team during his playing days. He named Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra among the select few. Moreover, he added that he would stay over many times at Nehra's place and that the pacers' parents treated him like their own child.

"In the Indian team, I have a good friendship with Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj is an old friend. I used to stay with Ashish Nehra too at his house. His parents treated me like their kid, it was as if it were my own house. With him, even if we meet after five years or ten years, it would be like we met right from where we left," he said. (6:50)

Talking further about Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan called the former all-rounder an 'emotion'. He heaped massive praise on Yuvraj for his achievements and for having made a comeback after battling cancer. Post the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma. However, completed his chemotherapy in 2012 and returned to international cricket.

"Yuvraj Singh is an emotion. I have had fun with him, friendship, whatever he has achieved in his life, he had health issues also but despite that he crushed cancer. Making a comeback like that, only a real player can do it. Only someone really courageous can do that and that is Yuvraj Singh. Unbelievable mindset. Lions like Yuvraj are born only once. Almost every other day we talk also," Harbhajan added. (21:46)

The duo have shared memorable memories during their time together in the India team, including the World Cup wins in 2007 (T20) and 2011.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

