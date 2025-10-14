“Those pads haven’t changed till today” - Suryakumar Yadav spills the beans on intriguing superstition of star Indian batter

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently revealed an interesting superstition followed by Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill. Suryakumar was last seen in action when he led the Men in Blue to victory in the 2025 Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final to clinch the title.

The 35-year-old appeared in an interview with News24, which was released on their YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 14. During the conversation, he revealed that Gill wears pads of different colors as part of a superstition, saying:

“Let me tell you the latest superstition of Shubman Gill. Someone actually asked me about this during the Asia Cup as well. I had noticed it back in 2022, I still remember, maybe it started in 2022 or 2023. He’s the only player who wears pads of a completely different color. If you’ve noticed, he wears very light blue pads, and since the time he started wearing them, he’s been scoring runs continuously. Those pads haven’t changed till today.”

“Even in the Asia Cup, he wore the same color pads. I noticed that many times and even mentioned it, because our jersey’s pant color code is different, but his pads’ color code is totally different. So I’ve told him many times, brother, I think this is your superstition,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to action when India take on Australia in a five-match T20I series, beginning October 29 in Canberra.

Shubman Gill is set to take on Australia in his first assignment as India’s ODI skipper

Team India defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test on Tuesday, October 14, in Delhi, completing a 2-0 whitewash under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

The 26-year-old will next be in the spotlight as he prepares to lead the Men in Blue for the first time in ODI cricket, following Rohit Sharma’s removal as captain, in the upcoming series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.

India’s ODI squad for the three-game series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

