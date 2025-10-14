Glenn Maxwell names combined Australia-India-England ODI XI ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series; includes 6 Indians

Veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed his combined Australia-India-England ODI XI. The 37-year-old shared his picks in a video posted by Fox Cricket on their YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 14. This comes ahead of India’s white-ball tour of Australia, set to begin on October 19 with three ODIs, followed by five T20Is.

For the opening slots, Maxwell was provided with the names of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Mark Waugh. He chose the Indian pair of Rohit and Sachin as his openers.

In the middle order, he was asked to pick from Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Ricky Ponting, Eoin Morgan, Michael Clarke, and Michael Bevan. Maxwell went with veteran Indian batter Kohli at No. 3, followed by former Australian captain Ponting and Bevan.

For the all-rounder spot, he selected Shane Watson over Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, Andrew Symonds, Mark Waugh, Andrew Flintoff, and Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, he opted for MS Dhoni as his wicket-keeper ahead of Adam Gilchrist and England’s Jos Buttler.

No England player in Glenn Maxwell’s combined XI

In the bowling department, Glenn Maxwell was asked to choose from players such as Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Adam Zampa, Darren Gough, and James Anderson.

At No. 8, he placed former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who took 380 wickets in his career. He then picked Anil Kumble as the frontline spinner, while also including arguably the current best all-format pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, at No. 10.

Maxwell rounded off his XI by naming the legendary Glenn McGrath at No. 11. Interestingly, no English player found a place in Maxwell’s combined Australia-India-England ODI XI.

Glenn Maxwell’s all-time combined Australia-India-England ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Michael Bevan, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Brett Lee, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah, and Glenn McGrath.

