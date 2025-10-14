Virat Kohli arrives in Delhi ahead of departure to Australia for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Star India batter Virat Kohli arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14, ahead of the Men in Blue’s tour to Australia for the three-match ODI series. The 50-over series is scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 19, in Perth, marking Kohli’s first international assignment since India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.The Men in Blue are set to leave for Australia from Delhi on Wednesday, October 15, with all players expected to arrive in the capital a day earlier. Kohli, who has been residing in London since the conclusion of the 2025 IPL, where he won the title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), was spotted arriving in Delhi wearing a black shirt, white trousers, and white shoes.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from Kohli, the team will also welcome back Rohit Sharma. However, the Mumbai batter has been relieved of captaincy duties, with Shubman Gill named as the new ODI skipper and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer appointed as his deputy.India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.A look at Virat Kohli’s numbers in ODI cricket against AustraliaSince making his ODI debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the format’s greatest performers. The 36-year-old has played 302 matches, scoring 14,181 runs (the third highest in ODI history) at an impressive average of 57.88 with a strike rate of 93.34, including 74 fifties and a record 51 centuries.Against his upcoming opposition, Australia, the Delhi-born cricketer has featured in 50 games, amassing 2,451 runs in 48 innings at an average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69, with 15 fifties and eight centuries to his name.