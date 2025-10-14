Virat Kohli arrives in Delhi ahead of departure to Australia for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 11:00 IST
Star India batter Virat Kohli arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14, ahead of the Men in Blue’s tour to Australia for the three-match ODI series. The 50-over series is scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 19, in Perth, marking Kohli’s first international assignment since India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

The Men in Blue are set to leave for Australia from Delhi on Wednesday, October 15, with all players expected to arrive in the capital a day earlier. Kohli, who has been residing in London since the conclusion of the 2025 IPL, where he won the title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), was spotted arriving in Delhi wearing a black shirt, white trousers, and white shoes.

Watch the video here:

Apart from Kohli, the team will also welcome back Rohit Sharma. However, the Mumbai batter has been relieved of captaincy duties, with Shubman Gill named as the new ODI skipper and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer appointed as his deputy.

India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

A look at Virat Kohli’s numbers in ODI cricket against Australia

Since making his ODI debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the format’s greatest performers. The 36-year-old has played 302 matches, scoring 14,181 runs (the third highest in ODI history) at an impressive average of 57.88 with a strike rate of 93.34, including 74 fifties and a record 51 centuries.

Against his upcoming opposition, Australia, the Delhi-born cricketer has featured in 50 games, amassing 2,451 runs in 48 innings at an average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69, with 15 fifties and eight centuries to his name.

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Dev Sharma
