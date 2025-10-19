"Those are not resulting in wickets" - Zaheer Khan’s big statement on Team India pacer's performance in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former pacer Zaheer Khan made a huge statement on Team India pacer Harshit Rana after the first ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue are playing a three-match series Down Under. They suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first game in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

Post the game, Zaheer Khan reflected on Harshit's performance with the ball. The Indian bowlers had to defend a low total of 131 from 26 overs in a rain-affected contest. Zaheer reckoned that Harshit bowled good deliveries, but unfortunately, they did not result in wickets for him.

"I think Harshit Rana is a hit the deck kind of a bowler. Certain deliveries he bowled today were fuller. It's just about getting the length right. It will help to create those wicket-taking opportunities. He is bowling good deliveries but those are not resulting in wickets. The moment you convert it, your confidence and approach will change," he said on Cricbuzz.

The 23-year-old bowled four overs and conceded 27 runs without a wicket at an economy of 6.8. Despite the defeat, Zaheer Khan expressed that he was happy with the intent shown by the Indian bowlers.

It was never going to be easy to defend a low score against Australia. Arshdeep Singh provided an early breakthrough in the form of Travis Head in the second over. However, they could not make further inroads early on. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel picked up a wicket each.

"I was happy with the intent. You've got to judge your defense on the basis of that. Arshdeep provided an early breakthrough. When you are defending a below-par total you can get desperate for wickets but it is a good sign. And in that process you are going to falter a bit. You will leak runs because you are looking to create opportunities. I liked the intent from all the bowlers. The body language was also right up there."

India will aim to bounce back in the second ODI in Adelaide. It will be a must-win game for them to stay alive in the series.

Zaheer Khan reflects on Shubman Gill's captaincy

Zaheer Khan also reflected on Shubman Gill's captaincy. It was Gill's first match as India's ODI skipper. The former pacer reckoned that the 26-year-old did whatever he could. He also added that the presence of legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would benefit him going forward.

"I think he's done everything he can. He started with a loss in his Test captaincy and then made an impact. He is starting ODIs in similar fashion. I think he's got a long way to go. Rohit and Virat are both there so it will be a help for him," he said.

Talking about the game, Zaheer Khan believed that India were unlucky as there were many breaks while they were batting. The hosts did not have clarity on the exact number of overs as it kept reducing with each delay. Therefore, it became difficult for them to get the flow and set a competitive total.

"There were a lot of stoppages. India could not get the rhythm going. They did not really get the opportunity of knowing the number of overs to build the innings. Every time there is a stoppage you have to realign to the variables. For Australia it was very simple when they went into bat. It was a serious advantage. You can still take learnings from such a game. How they can start at the top. You have to score runs in Australia. One wicket at the top was never going to create the scenario for Australia to feel the pressure," he added.

Notably, this was India's first defeat in the format in 2025. Their eight-match winning streak came to an end with this loss.

