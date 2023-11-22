"Those who doesn't understand cricket removed Babar Azam from Pakistan captaincy" - Javed Miandad 

Former Pakistan great Javed Miandad has slammed the decision to remove Babar Azam as captain. The 66-year-old believes those not having a better understanding of the sport are responsible for sacking the 29-year-old batter.

Babar significantly came under scanner, after Pakistan's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign, as the team failed to reach the semi-finals on third consecutive occasion. With the right-hander stepping down, opening batter Shan Masood replaced him in Tests, and Shaheen Shah Afridi took charge in T20Is. As Pakistan's next ODI isn't taking place soon, Babar's successor has not been announced for this format.

Speaking to the local media in Karachi, Miandad said he feels that even if Babar is replaced as captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed should have taken his spot.

"Those who doesn't understand cricket removed Babar Azam from captaincy. There should be a significant age difference between coaches and players. If there is no age gap, players will not respect the coach. Sarfaraz Ahmed should not only be included in the team against Australia, but due to his experience, he should have been the captain."

Babar, who voluntarily stepped down, had a decent tournament with the bat. Walking into the World Cup as the No. 1 ranked batter, the Lahore-born cricketer managed 320 runs in nine innings with four fifties.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood faces massive challenge in Australia

Shan Masood celebrates his hundred. (Credits: Twitter)

Masood will start his Test captaincy stint against Australia in a three-Test series, starting on December 14th at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With the Men in Green having not won a Test Down Under since 1995, they face a massive challenge.

Australia inflicted a 2-0 defeat when Pakistan toured the country for a couple of Tests in 2019, headlined by David Warner's 335*. It remains to be seen if the visiting side can compete well this time around.

Pakistan's Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi.