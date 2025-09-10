"Thought you would want to bat first" - Sanjay Manjrekar curiously asks Suryakumar Yadav at toss for IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was involved in a strange chat with Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the toss of the side's 2025 Asia Cup clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match kicked off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.Suryakumar won the toss for India and chose to field first. Manjrekar, the segment presenter, seemed surprised by the decision and remarked that he thought the Indian captain would have preferred to bat first.Here's how the 60-year-old reacted to Suryakumar's decision:&quot;Well, I thought you would want to bat first.&quot;You can watch the clip below:It is worth mentioning that Manjrekar even forgot to ask Suryakumar about India's playing XI during the interview. There was also some confusion as the match referee Andy Pycroft probably missed that India had chosen to field first.Meanwhile, by winning the toss in their 2025 Asia Cup opener, India's men's team ended a 15-match toss losing streak.Here are the two playing XIs for the 2025 Asia Cup game:UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet SinghIND: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun ChakaravarthyIndian bowlers dominate the proceedings against UAE in the first 10 overs of their 2025 Asia Cup matchTeam India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for his side, removing the UAE opener in the fourth over. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy struck in the subsequent over, getting rid of Muhammad Zohaib.The UAE lost wickets at regular intervals in the first 10 overs and found themselves in a precarious position. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav did a fantastic job, picking up three wickets in the ninth over.At the time of writing, the UAE are reeling at 51/5 after 10 overs. Asif Khan and Dhruv Parashar are at the crease at 2* and 0*, respectively.