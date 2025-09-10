  • home icon
  Sanjay Manjrekar
  "Thought you would want to bat first" - Sanjay Manjrekar curiously asks Suryakumar Yadav at toss for IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

"Thought you would want to bat first" - Sanjay Manjrekar curiously asks Suryakumar Yadav at toss for IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Published Sep 10, 2025 21:12 IST
India v England - ICC Men
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. (Pic: Getty Images).

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was involved in a strange chat with Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the toss of the side's 2025 Asia Cup clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match kicked off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

Suryakumar won the toss for India and chose to field first. Manjrekar, the segment presenter, seemed surprised by the decision and remarked that he thought the Indian captain would have preferred to bat first.

Here's how the 60-year-old reacted to Suryakumar's decision:

"Well, I thought you would want to bat first."

You can watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that Manjrekar even forgot to ask Suryakumar about India's playing XI during the interview. There was also some confusion as the match referee Andy Pycroft probably missed that India had chosen to field first.

Meanwhile, by winning the toss in their 2025 Asia Cup opener, India's men's team ended a 15-match toss losing streak.

Here are the two playing XIs for the 2025 Asia Cup game:

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

IND: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Indian bowlers dominate the proceedings against UAE in the first 10 overs of their 2025 Asia Cup match

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for his side, removing the UAE opener in the fourth over. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy struck in the subsequent over, getting rid of Muhammad Zohaib.

The UAE lost wickets at regular intervals in the first 10 overs and found themselves in a precarious position. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav did a fantastic job, picking up three wickets in the ninth over.

At the time of writing, the UAE are reeling at 51/5 after 10 overs. Asif Khan and Dhruv Parashar are at the crease at 2* and 0*, respectively.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

