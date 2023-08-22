“Tilak Varma has got abundance of things really important to make it on an international stage” - Tom Moody on youngster’s Asia Cup selection 

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody is not surprised with young batter Tilak Varma’s selection in India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad. According to Moody, Varma has proved in the IPL as well as in his short international career that he has the basic attributes needed to succeed at the top level.

Some experts, including former head coach Ravi Shastri, had batted for Varma’s inclusion in the ODI squad after the 20-year-old made an impressive T20I debut in West Indies. The left-handed batter finished as India’s leading run-getter in the series, scoring 173 runs in five innings.

Varma was named in India’s 17-member Asia Cup squad on Monday, August 21, ahead of Sanju Samson, who has been picked as a backup. Speaking on Star Sports/ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘Selection Day Live’ program, Moody backed the Indian selectors’ decision to pick Varma in the Asia Cup team despite his inexperience.

“There’s one thing that I look out for from a coach's perspective - temperament. There are so many players who have got oodles amount of talent and skill with bat in hand. When it comes to game time, when it comes to game situations, you look at temperament," he said.

"What we have seen over the last 12 months or so with Tilak Varma, with the IPL and with his recent outings with the Indian team, is a person that is boasting that confidence and that calmness in character. That goes a long way to domestic player transitioning into international player,” Moody opined.

Expand Tweet

The renowned coach added that while many players fail to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, Varma’s case might be different.

“A lot of players fall short of that mark. Very good domestic players, but once you get exposed on the international stage, all that skill and talent counts for very little. It’s all to do with composure and character. It appears so far that Tilak Varma has got an abundance of the things that are really important to make it on an international stage. I think that has been the shining light and that’s why he’s in that’s squad," Moody elaborated.

Varma, who made his IPL debut in 2022, has featured in 25 matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 740 runs at an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 144.53.

“Never dreamed that I will be debuting directly in the Asia Cup” - Tilak Varma reacts to ODI call-up

Reacting to his selection in the ODI squad for the Asia Cup, Varma said that he never dreamt that it would happen so fast. In a video shared on BCCI's social media handles, the southpaw said:

"Never dreamed that I will be debuting directly in the Asia Cup that too in the one-day side. I always dreamt that I could be debuting for India in ODIs but it is a big thing for me. But in a single year debuting for India in T20s and suddenly in the next month, I am getting a call for Asia Cup also which is one of my dreams and I am just preparing for it."

Expand Tweet

Varma is currently part of the Indian T20I squad that is taking on Ireland in a three-match series.