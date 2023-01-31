Swashbuckling Australian batter Tim David has been roped in by the MI Cape Town for the remainder of the SA20 as a replacement for the hard-hitting Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone couldn’t quite recover in time from his knee injury, and hence David, almost a like-for-like replacement for Livingstone, was acquired by Cape Town.

MI Cape Town, the sister franchise of Mumbai Indians, where David already plays in the IPL, knows the value that he brings to the shorter format of the game.

Tim David and Henry Brookes should be good value additions for MI Cape Town

Tim David is one of the most versatile T20 players and has been a prolific run scorer across tournaments as a T20 freelancer. He has also excelled in Australian colors and has provided a different dimension to the team.

Tim David expressed his delight at the prospect of playing for the MI family again. David was quoted as saying in MI's official statement:

“I am so excited to be here with MI Cape Town and join up with the MI family. Look forward to meeting all my new team mates, some familiar faces with the coaches and current team mates from Mumbai Indians. Can’t wait to start and looking forward."

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town have also signed lanky fast bowler Henry Brookes for the remainder of the season. The 6'3" fast bowler has a good record in the T20 format, having snared 46 wickets in 37 games.

He is regarded as one of the future prospects for English cricket. Brookes has been named as a replacement for Ollie Stone.

SA20 will resume on February 2

The inaugural edition of SA20 has seen its fair share of drama and action, and the South African crowd has been treated to some great cricketing action.

The last match was played on January 24, and there has been a break since due to the ongoing ODI series between England and South Africa.

All the top players playing in the ODI series were part of the league, so it was in everyone's best interest that the tournament restarted after a few days.

MI Cape Town will play their next match on February 2 against the Durban Super Giants.

They are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table with three wins from seven games.

