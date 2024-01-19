Tim David set to represent MI Emirates in the upcoming second season of ILT20 

Explosive Australian batter Tim David is set to play for the MI Emirates in the upcoming second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20). His upcoming stint marks his fourth franchise within the Mumbai Indians (MI) global framework after having already represented the group's franchises in the SA20, Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Major League Cricket (MLC) previously.

David was recently involved with the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL). His campaign came to an end after the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing in fifth place.

He will be met with a lot of familiar faces, having played with newly appointed skipper Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult and Noshtush Kenjige with the MI New York in their campaign-winning run during the first edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in 2023.

It is to be noted that the ILT20 has a wildcard feature, which allows the franchise to add up to two additional players to its squad beyond the original limit of 22. The wildcard players may come into the league at any stage during the season.

Tim David had a mediocre BBL season with the Hurricanes and will hope to set the stage alight in the ILT20, before heading to India for the 2024 IPL, which serves as a preparation avenue for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Tim David and MI Emirates to begin season with a clash against Dubai Capitals on January 20

The MI Emirates, who finished third in the points table in the inaugural edition of the ILT20, will begin the 2024 season with an away clash against the Dubai Capitals on Saturday, January 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. As far as the tournament is concerned, it begins on Friday, January 19 with a clash between the Sharjah Warriors and the defending champions, Gulf Giants.

Nicholas Pooran will lead the MI Emirates following a leadership change in the MI framework, which saw Kieron Pollard take charge of the MI Cape Town due to an injury to Rashid Khan.

Are MI Emirates early favorites to win the ILT20 2024? Let us know what you think.

