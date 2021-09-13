Tim Paine doubtful for Ashes with a neck injury

Australia might be without their captain Tim Paine during the upcoming Ashes 2021-22, scheduled to commence on December 8 at the Gabba.

Paine is all set to undergo surgery on a chronic neck injury which makes him doubtful for the all-important series against arch-rivals England. The 36-year-old, who hasn't trained in the last six weeks, earlier believed that normal treatment would enable a complete recovery but that hasn't been the case.

A bone spur in Tim Paine's spinal column requires surgery (via @plalor) pic.twitter.com/jmkAU4Ka6X — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) September 13, 2021

The decision to go under the knife was made last week, which Tim Paine believes will give him the best opportunity to recover. The doctors feel the Tasmanian cricketer could start training within a month from the date of surgery, which gives him a month to prepare for the Ashes 2021-22.

Tim Paine, who has been under the scanner for his inconsistency of late, will be desperate to prove his worth against the England side.

Tim Paine in hot water over comments on Afghanistan's participation in T20 World Cup

Tim Paine recently grabbed the spotlight, saying it will be difficult for Afghanistan to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, slated to commence on October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

Speaking to SEN radio show, Tim Paine said:

"I don't think we want to be associated with countries that are taking opportunities or things off literally half their population."

"We've heard nothing from the ICC, which is fascinating given there is a T20 World Cup in just over a month's time. I'd imagine it's impossible [for Afghanistan to take part] if teams are pulling out of playing against them and governments are not letting them travel to our shores. How a team like that can be allowed to play in an ICC-sanctioned event is going to be very, very hard to see," he added.

💬Refrain from delivering aggressive statements💬



Former 🇦🇫 captain Asghar Afghan has slammed Tim Paine for mentioning the possibility of teams boycotting Afghanistan cricket 👀#T20WorldCup #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/WMKoLxoFKU — CricWick (@CricWick) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has hit back at Tim Paine in an open letter. Addressing the Aussie cricketer, Afghan wrote:

“It requires too much of hard work and dedication to reach this level of cricket. For a less privileged cricketing nation as Afghanistan with zero infrastructure and support, reaching where we are right now and playing shoulder to shoulder with top 10 countries requires sheer determination, passion, and talent,” Aghan said in the letter.

“Therefore, you should refrain from delivering aggressive statements which would result in isolating the Afghan cricket," he added.

Incidentally, Afghanistan are placed with India, Pakistan, New Zealand and two qualifying teams in the Super 12s.

