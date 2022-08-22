Tim Paine set to make a return to cricket with Tasmania in upcoming Sheffield Shield season

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine will mark his return to competitive cricket during the upcoming Sheffield Shield season.

The veteran wicket-keeper has been training with Tasmania for several weeks and might have to feature at club level first before breaking into the state's first team. If all goes well, Paine should be eligible to don the gloves for the 2022-23 season that begins on October 3.

Confirming the former Australia captain's intention to return to competitive cricket, Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dom Baker told The Australian:

“It was just great to see him come into my office and request permission to train. He started here as just a 16-year-old all those years ago and has been a part of our cricket ever since."

He added:

“He is training as an uncontracted player to get fit for club cricket, but if he proves to be anywhere near his best expect to see him playing state cricket again. All of Tasmania and I think most of Australia wants to see him finish his career on his own terms.”

Tasmania, who last won the Shield in the 2012-13 season, will open their campaign against Queensland on October 6 at the Allan Border Field.

Tim Paine has not played competitive cricket since the infamous sexting scandal

The Hobart-born cricketer was handed the task of leading the Australian Test side during a tumultuous time. Following the ban imposed on David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, as well as the resignation of Darren Lehmann as head coach in the aftermath of the ball-tampering saga, the team were staring at a woeful period ahead.

However, Paine forged a good working relationship with coach Justin Langer to smoothen the transition and see through the period without any major hiccups. The wicket-keeper managed to hold onto his captaincy until the sexting allegations were brought up.

He decided to step down as captain of the Test team right before the 2021-22 Ashes series, which led to Pat Cummins being appointed as captain. The 37-year-old then proceeded to take an "indefinite mental health break".

