It is time for Dhoni to grab the bull by its horns and bat higher up the order

is MS Dhoni not batting higher up the order and only choosing to bat at No. 6 or No.7?

Several theories have been floating around as to why Dhoni isn’t going up the order but none of the commentators are actually showing enough courage to ask the former 2011 World Cup-winning captain this. This has given rise to speculations.

The Chennai Super Kings’ batting line-up consists of players who are mostly past their prime in the form of Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jhadav. South Africa's Faf de Plessis is currently responsible for the bulk of the scoring this season.

Even the missing Suresh Raina wouldn’t have made much of a difference and, therefore, the scope for Dhoni to bat at No. 4 is important now more than ever. However, the CSK captain hasn’t shown an inclination that he will bat higher up the order.

This is the same Dhoni who batted higher up the order during the 2018 season and gave enough indication to the Indian team management that he was ready to do the job for the national team.

Dhoni has performed higher up the order for CSK in the past

The move to bat higher up the order didn’t help Dhoni’s cause in the Indian team but it definitely helped CSK to lift the IPL trophy for the third time. Therefore, it is really surprising that the same Dhoni isn’t playing higher up the order when his team needs him the most at No. 4.

What is the reason? Is Dhoni not confident enough to slot into that position anymore? Is he scared of getting exposed of no longer being the Dhoni who used to strike fours and sixes at will? What else could be the reason?

Once you have reached the peak and achieved stardom – who wants to get exposed? With so much attention on CSK's performances this season, Dhoni’s refusal to bat higher up the order also suggests that he is a retired cricketer and it is time that fans come to terms with the reality of the situation.