"Timed out ho gya kya?" - Fans react as Shakib Al Hasan is ruled out of 2023 World Cup due to injury

Bangladesh will be without their full-time captain Shakib Al Hasan in their upcoming last 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11.

Shakib was hit on his finger during his 82-run knock against Sri Lanka on Monday (November 6). The ace all-rounder underwent an emergency X-ray after the game, which confirmed a fracture on the left PIP joint.

Following the announcement, several fans took to social media to suggest that karma has played a role in Shakib's injury because of his timed-out appeal to dismiss Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews in his previous appearance.

Shakib Al Hasan was involved in a major controversy during the 2023 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday. He successfully appealed for a timed out to dismiss Angelo Mathews.

Mathews seemed to be facing some issues with the strap of his helmet while getting ready to face his first ball. He asked for a change of helmet without consulting Shakib.

However, he was ultimately given out due to the timed-out rule, which stated that a batter should be ready to receive the first ball within three minutes of dismissal or retirement in ODI cricket.

It is worth mentioning that Mathews became the first-ever batter to be dismissed in this fashion in international cricket.

"Continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers" - Bangladesh's physio on Shakib Al Hasan's valiant knock vs Sri Lanka

Shakib Al Hasan starred with the bat against Sri Lanka, playing a captain's knock to help his team clinch a three-wicket win. The southpaw scored 82 runs off 65 deliveries as Bangladesh successfully chased down a 280-run target.

Bangladesh's team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan has revealed that Shakib injured his finger early in his innings, but continued to bat after taking painkillers.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab." Khan was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Bangladesh are already out of the race for the top four. They are currently seventh on the points table with just two wins from eight matches.