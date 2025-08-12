"Times will get worse again" - Ranveer Allahbadia reveals how Hardik Pandya helped him through India's Got Latent controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently opened up about receiving help from Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya when he was embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy. The popular podcaster received massive backlash for some of his comments on stand-up comic Samay Raina's show.

Allahbadia revealed that Hardik and Krunal helped him through the tough phase. He also shared details of his recent conversation with Hardik, in which the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper emphasized the importance of focusing on the process.

Speaking in the latest episode of his podcast 'TRS', Allahbadia said (at 1:19:33):

"Both Hardik & Krunal helped me a lot in this phase - I was talking to Hardik yesterday, I told 'Hey man, times are getting better' - he told 'Good, because times will get worse again. Therefore just focus on process.'

"He has seen one downfall in his life & he thought that's it then he had full booing situation last year - then he won the T20I World Cup for India - he told, just focus on the hardwork & skills, none of the noise matter, good or bad, doesn't matter."

It is worth mentioning that Hardik Pandya was also involved in a big controversy after featuring on a talk show. He was slammed by many for his remarks on 'Koffee With Karan' in 2019. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even handed a suspension to the all-rounder for his comments.

Hardik bounced back following the setback brilliantly and eventually established himself as a mainstay in India's white-ball teams once again. The 31-year-old is expected to play a big role for the Men in Blue in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup.

The continental tournament will be played in the T20 format. India are scheduled to kick off their campaign on September 10, with a clash against the United Arab Emirates.

"Missing a player like Hardik Pandya" - Craig McMillan on India's Test team

Hardik Pandya has been absent from India's Test team since their tour of England in 2018. His red-ball career has taken a backseat owing to injury concerns.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan believes that India need an all-rounder like Hardik in their Test side for overseas tours. Speaking to The Times of India, he said:

"In Asian conditions, you need a spin-bowling allrounder like Jadeja, Washington or previously R Ashwin. In NZ, Australia and England, you need a fast-bowling allrounder. It is where India are missing a player like Hardik Pandya who can bowl medium pace and bat lower down the order. For England, Ben Stokes is two players in one"

It is worth mentioning that India have tried the likes of Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy for the pace-bowling all-rounder's role in their Test team. Both players were part of their squad in the recently concluded five-match away Test series against England.

Nitish was ruled out of the last two Tests due to a knee injury. The visitors secured a thrilling six-run victory in the last fixture to draw the series 2-2.

