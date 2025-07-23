"Timing, technique, temperament" - Fans in awe as Sai Sudharsan smashes 61 in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat for India on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The left-hander scored a gutsy 61 runs off 151 balls, comprising seven half-centuries. During his knock, he also stitched a 95-run combined partnership with Rishabh Pant (injured) and Ravindra Jadeja for the fourth wicket. He eventually holed out to Brydon Carse at fine leg off skipper Ben Stokes' bowling.Sudharsan made the most of the opportunity after replacing under-fire Karun Nair. The southpaw previously made 0 and 30 on his Test debut in the series opener against England at Headingley.Fans on X lauded Sai Sudharsan for stepping up at No. 3 after he became the first Indian batter to score a fifty at the venue since former batter Sanjay Manjrekar in 1990. One user wrote:&quot;Grit, patience, and temperament on display in testing conditions!&quot;Another user commented:&quot;Gritty 61 under testing conditions — a knock to remember, and possibly a turning point in his Test journey.&quot;A third user added:&quot;A brilliant knock, 61 tough runs, he will be proud of this innings, probably a career changing knock in his Test career.&quot;&quot;Timing, technique, temperament- top notch!&quot; a user wrote.Here are a few more reactions:Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-centuries help India stay on top of England in the 4th TestHalf-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India dominate England on Day 1 of the fourth Test. Jaiswal smashed 58 runs off 107 balls, comprising one six and 10 boundaries. He also shared a 94-run stand with KL Rahul (46 off 98) for the opening stand. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was retired hurt for 37 off 48 balls after being hit on the boot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.At the time of writing, the tourists were 247/4, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease. Skipper Ben Stokes has been the pick of the England bowlers, bagging two wickets so far.The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently tied at 2-1. The hosts beat India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.